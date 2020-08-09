LC area is major 'hot spot'

How disappointing it has been to see the Lake Charles area become one of the hottest spots in Louisiana for COVID-19, the deadly disease of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 19 deaths reported Friday in Southwest Louisiana, 16 of them occurred in Calcasieu Parish.
Only Jefferson, East Baton Rouge, Orleans and Lafayette parishes have had more cases than Calcasieu. However, Lafayette had 91 deaths as of Friday, compared to 146 in Calcasieu.Gov. John Bel Edwards summed up the Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish situation well when contacted by KPLC-TV, Channel 7.
“The part of the state that is actually doing the worst right now is Lake Charles,” the governor said. He added that he wanted people in the Lake Charles area to know it has the highest rate of COVID-19 positivity at 17 percent of those tested.
The ship channel and the accompanying ports have helped draw businesses and industries to Calcasieu Parish from all over the world. This has helped create a more educated, culturally diverse and cosmopolitan area of Louisiana. So how did we become such a hot spot for COVID-19?
Is it possible that there are now many people here who really don’t believe the pandemic is serious? The state’s legislative auditor issued a report last week that debunks a theory that the state Department of Health is inflating its coronavirus numbers by double-counting people.
The Advocate reported that several rural parish officials and conservative talk radio hosts have said the numbers were inflated. One rural police jury president declined to comment on whether he believes the auditor’s conclusion that the state is not inflating the numbers. However, he made the following comments:
“Do I personally believe these numbers? I don’t believe all this stuff that’s going on,” he said. “I believe a lot of it is hype; I believe it’s a lot of politics.”
Are there too many people in this area who are refusing to follow the guidelines designed to curb the spread of COVID-19?
KPLC-TV asked the governor about the Lake Charles City Council member who would like to have Edwards move Lake Charles into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. The governor just extended Phase 2 because of the high number of cases and deaths.
“So, if I were ever going to consider making an exception for a region or a parish, it certainly wouldn’t be for Lake Charles right now, and really that demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of what the situation is,” the governor said. “The situation is serious across the state and it is most serious in the Lake Charles area.”
Unfortunately, efforts to try and overrule Edwards continue. Bar owners wasted a lot of their own time and money suing the governor, saying they were being unfairly targeted by his coronavirus orders. A small group of state legislators has also been trying for months to discredit Edwards.
A state district judge last week said the governor has the power to “limit the loss of life” and the state needs to “get a hold” of the virus. An attorney representing Edwards cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld coronavirus-related restrictions in California. Chief Justice John Roberts agreed the judiciary should largely defer to elected officials’ judgment during a pandemic.
“Things are bad, but they’re getting better,” the attorney said. “What the governor has done is saved lives and stopped more people from getting sick.”
What has been strange during this pandemic is that many supporters of President Donald Trump are the most vocal about Edwards overstepping his authority. The governor has close ties to Trump, and Edwards has been following the guidelines issued by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
In recent weeks that task force has recommended that Louisiana mandate masks, close bars and limit gatherings and indoor dining ever further than Edwards has been willing to do.
Despite the critics, Edwards is right when he says the numbers aren’t going to go down until people take the measures necessary to do it. Wearing masks and social distancing are essential, he said, and Edwards urges people to not go out as much.
“Reduce the frequency with which you leave your home,” he said. “So, if you don’t need to go to the store more than once a week, don’t go to the store more than once a week.” He added that it isn’t necessary to take the whole family to the store either.
It’s also important for people to try harder to stop the spread because school will be starting, he said. Schools can open safely, he said, if people do as asked, wear masks and observe other safety rules.
Citizens in the Lake Charles area are law-abiding people, but too many of them obviously aren’t taking the deadly coronavirus seriously. That isn’t going to change until each of us thinks long and hard about whether we are doing our part to help take the Lake Charles area out of its current “hot spot” position.