Laws limit teaching about race

The fact that Louisiana is among 16 states that are considering laws that would limit discussions of race in classrooms reminded me of the reverse situation that occurred in 1961. That was the year that the State Board of Education voted to buy 5,000 copies of the book, “Race and Reason: A Yankee View.”
The goal was to lay down rules for selecting high school and college students to read the book under guidance. I was a high school American history teacher in 1961 and was one of the teachers selected to provide that guidance. The education board said “mature students in certain schools would profit from the careful reading and study of the book.”
Those of us who were selected had to attend an orientation session in Alexandria. Most of us had never read the book by Carleton Putnam that was published in 1961. However, Louis Schneider in a review of the book got to the point early in his review.
“Mr. Putnam is unequivocally a racist,” Schneider said. “The themes of racism are familiar, and ‘Race and Reason’ faithfully sets out its standard ingredients: the contention that there are substantial biologically or genetically founded differences among the races…” Schneider said Putnam’s book vindicated the view that Blacks are inferior to Whites because of the difference in cultural achievement and genetically superior stock showing higher achievement.
I didn’t see Schneider’s review at the time, but a Sulphur American history teacher and I who were together in Alexandria did our own research. We said we were going to teach the six weeks’ class, but on our own terms without Putnam’s book and his theories about race.
The Associated Press said that today’s legislative efforts to limit teaching anything about race and racism would put teachers on a spot. It said Oklahoma teachers would be prohibited from saying certain people are inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously. And Tennessee schools would risk losing state aid if their lessons include particular concepts about race and racism.
Legislative bills in Louisiana would limit the teaching of certain ideas linked to what has come to be known as “critical race theory (CRT).”
Education Week said a good example of CRT is when government officials in the 1930s drew lines around areas deemed poor financial risks, primarily because of the racial composition of its inhabitants. Banks subsequently refused to offer mortgages to Blacks in those areas.
Talking about situations like that would be illegal under some of the legislation that states are sponsoring. The magazine said some of the bills being considered might prevent a teacher from talking about Jim Crow laws that prevented Black Americans from voting or holding office and separated them from white people in public places.
The AP said Republicans don’t want anything said in class that suggests that some people are inherently racist or that racial oppression occurred in America. They say that those things are divisive and have no place in the classroom.
A UCLA Law School professor who teaches a class on CRT said uncertainty about what can and can’t be taught could cause teachers to avoid difficult conversations about American history.
“For anybody who’s ever taught in a classroom, the idea is to get the conversation flowing, and you can’t do that if you’re preoccupied with which side of the line are you going to be on,” Harris said. ”
A North Carolina education official said promoters of that state’s law couldn’t point to any school in the state where students were being indoctrinated in certain racial concepts. Opponents called the law a solution in search of a problem.
Despite the many downsides of what legislators in those 16 states are doing, they haven’t slowed their momentum. State Reps. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, and Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, for example, have appointed themselves as the deciders of what can and can’t be taught in Louisiana schools.
That responsibility rightfully belongs to the state Department of Education that provides curricula options from which K-12 school districts may choose. Universities have faculty curriculum committees responsible for deciding course work. All of those are education professionals.
The only saving grace from all of this is what Education Week said about teaching critical race theory. The magazine said it would be extremely difficult, in any case, to police what goes on inside hundreds of thousands of classrooms.
The Sulphur American history teacher and I did it our way in 1961, and no one in authority appeared to be the wiser.