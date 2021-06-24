Lawmakers remember Foster

GOV. MIKE FOSTER — Louisiana legislators at their recent session paid tribute to the late-Gov. Mike Foster by creating a scholarship program in his name for older citizens seeking retraining for new and better-pay jobs.

Louisiana legislators at their recent session paid a great tribute to the late-Gov. Murphy James “Mike” Foster Jr. when they unanimously created the M.J. Foster Promise Award Program. The program goal is to help those 21 and older get a two-year postsecondary education that will train them for high-demand, high-wage jobs.

An award of up to $3,200 per year would apply to tuition and required fees at a two-year public postsecondary education institution or an accredited proprietary school licensed by the Board of Regents.

Foster was a major supporter of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System that was created during his two four-year terms. The groundwork was laid in 1997 and voters approved the system’s creation on Oct. 3, 1998, by a 66-34 percent margin.

Students enrolled in qualified programs of less than a year’s duration can receive an award greater than $3,200 but less than $6,400. One of 13 requirements says recipients have to agree to work full-time in Louisiana for at least one year after the completion of the last semester that an award is provided. Family income is also considered when making the awards.

A fiscal note with the legislation says an appropriation of $10 million annually would fund maximum awards for up to 3,125 full-time students and $500,000 would fund maximum awards for 156 students at proprietary schools.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, co-authored the legislation. It had 30 of the other 38 senators and 91 of the other 104 House members as co-authors.

Foster died last year at age 90, and one obituary described him well.

4WWL said, “Foster, a balding, bearded bear of a man, had a blunt speaking style and conservative, pro-business philosophy which endeared him to many Louisiana voters. Most of them had never heard of him before he qualified for governor.”

After winning his first term, Foster said, “If you know how to run a business and you have the knack to hire the right people, you can run the nation, much less the state.”

Foster in his inaugural address, said, “We must reinvent this government. It must be an honest government, a government that serves and a government that stays off your back and out of your pockets.”

I had an opportunity to enjoy a personal visit with Foster in 1997, two years into his first term when he enjoyed a voter approval rating of over 70 percent.

“What you see is what you get,” I wrote. “Foster is down to earth, and he doesn’t pull any punches. His willingness to take a stand, even when you disagree with his position, is refreshing.”

Foster operated on sound moral principles and with honesty and sincerity. He also had the ability to get things done, and he made some key appointments.

Mark Drennen, his commissioner of administration, was former head of the Public Affairs Research Council. Drennen told me Foster told him to always hire the best qualified people without regard to their political connections.

There was an absence of cronyism during Foster’s two terms. People weren’t appointed to office because of their political contributions and state contracts weren’t awarded on the basis of whether you were a friend or political supporter of the governor.

Former Gov. Bobby Jindal was Foster’s secretary of the state Department of Health. Jindal got the Medicaid program for poor and low-income citizens on a sound financial footing.

Current U.S. Sen. John Kennedy was Foster’s secretary of the state Department of Revenue and Taxation. He told me in 1997 that working for Foster had been as self-satisfying as anything he had done.

Education and transportation were Foster’s highest priorities. Teachers in his first two years got two pay raises, higher education received more funds during his administration and he was an enthusiastic supporter of the TOPS scholarship program.

As I wrote in 1997, Foster wasn’t perfect by any means, but he was good for Louisiana at a time when it desperately needed inspired leadership. I told Foster as I left his office after that visit that eight years of integrity and progress by his administration could set a pattern future governors might find difficult to change.

The M.J. Foster Promise Award Program is a great way to help the people of Louisiana remember the outstanding legacy of Gov. Mike Foster.

