Judge's plan can end deadlock

The widespread dissatisfaction with the way many insurance companies are handling hurricane damage claims was pretty much confirmed this week when U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. said he expected thousands of lawsuits to be filed. Reaction from Sunday’s column about my insurance experiences indicates the judge has wisely decided how to try and speed up settlement of those claims.
“Our experiences have been similar,” said one reader. He said his insurance company “has shortchanged us big time,” and added that his daughter has had similar experiences. He has had to get an SBA disaster loan to cover all his needs, adding, “which isn’t right at all.”
“They’ve covered only about a third of our damages,” he said, “and my daughter has received less than half of hers. We’re quite disgusted and frustrated.”
Another reader said, “My agent retired to escape the hassle. I did the math. If I had socked away the 40-plus years of premiums, today I would have money left over after repairs.”
Still another said, “I believe you have put into written prose the same sentiments of a very high percentage of us property insurance policyholders in Southwest Louisiana. One local attorney who is familiar with the current insurance settlement debacle in our region mentioned to me a couple of weeks ago that on average, the initial settlement offerings to policyholders affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta is only 16 percent of the full estimated damages to the properties.
“This incredible estimated statistic really underscores the message you outlined in your column today.”
Then, he said what many property owners are probably saying today: “My biggest disappointment, Jim, is that our state insurance commissioner has played virtually no role in standing up for our region’s home insurance policyholders as they do battle with their insurance companies. Why, I wonder! Who else can policyholders turn to in our state, if not him?”
The local federal court appears to be the one avenue that may get the insurance companies to reassess their performances and adequately settle these claims before they have to go to trial, which means unbelievable delays.
Judge Cain’s two-part plan — conferences and mediation — is based on plans that worked successfully in Texas after Hurricane Harvey and in New York following Hurricane Sandy.
Hurricane Harvey was a devastating Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in Texas and Louisiana in August of 2017. Flooding caused at least 107 deaths and $125 billion in damages. Only Hurricane Katrina that hit New Orleans in 2005 caused more damage.
Hurricane Sandy, that is often called Superstorm Sandy, in 2012 inflicted nearly $70 billion in damage and killed 233 people in eight countries. National Geographic called it a “raging freak of nature.”
Judge Cain for the first time for many of us outlined the terrible toll from Hurricane Laura. It caused the deaths of at least 42 people, damaged 400,000 structures and inflicted over $14 billion in damages. We knew it was the fifth strongest storm to ever impact the United States.
Although it could become complicated, the judge’s plan sounds logical, workable and it has the potential to be successful. He first wants a “streamlined settlement conference” where attorneys for property owners and insurance company attorneys would “confer in good faith on the exchange of information that they desire to use even when it is not required to be shared…”
COVID-19, the potentially deadly coronavirus pandemic disease, makes meeting in person almost impossible, so Judge Cain says the conferences can be done by Zoom, Skype or other electronic platforms.
Attorneys for both sides have to have full authority to resolve the cases for their clients, who can be contacted by telephone if circumstances require their assistance. Any cases that aren’t solved at those conferences would go to mediation when a neutral party (a mediator) would receive statements from both sides.
The entire process is administered, coordinated and presided over by a special master with the help of six mediators. Judge Cain has named Patrick Juneau as the special master for the hurricane cases, someone who has extensive experience in mediation.
I asked the judge what happens if mediation doesn’t resolve the cases. His order says any party to a hurricane case who wants out of the settlement conference and mediation has to file a formal motion with the court that explains why they can’t come to terms.
Something the judge said in his plan indicates he means business and wants these cases settled as quickly as possible. He said the “court desires … to bring as much of this litigation to resolution expediently and justly as possible, and to allow Southwest Louisiana to move forward with its recovery.”
It has been well over three months since Hurricanes Laura did its historic damage to this corner of the state. The home and business owners of those 400,000 damaged structures have waited long enough for their insurance companies to give them the funds to which they are entitled.