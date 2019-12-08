Jones was anti-Long candidate

“1940 governor’s race was a freefor-all.”
That headline grabbed my attention because it was about the election won by Lake Charles attorney Sam Jones. Personal attacks by the candidates and their supporters in 1939-40 reminded me of the gubernatorial campaign just won by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
I was only 7 in 1940 and had never read about the 1940 election. Jerry Doty, a faculty member of the Loyola University Institute of Politics, wrote about it on July 15, 1990.
Doty said the American Press had three key headlines on the front page of its Sept. 15, 1939, edition. They were: “German armies advance in Poland and France,” “Russia calls up one million men for army service” and “Sam Jones announces for governor.”
Jones, 42, was a native of Beauregard Parish, who had served as an assistant district attorney and had built an excellent law practice in Lake Charles. Doty said Jones was one of the few in Calcasieu Parish who had publicly supported the anti-Long ticket in 1935 and was running as a reform anti-Long candidate.
Doty said former governor and U.S. Sen. Huey Long had once remarked, “With all the power I have given my leaders, they will all go to jail if something ever happens to me.”
The prophecy was coming true in the fall of 1939, Doty said, as federal grand juries in New Orleans, Monroe and Shreveport were looking into the affairs of those who had a close connection to the administration of Gov. Richard W. Leche, the fourth governor after Long’s election to the U.S. Senate.
After being indicted on a state charge, Leche resigned in June of 1939. He became the first Louisiana governor to end up in prison. Others indicted included LSU President James Monroe Smith, road and building contractors, architects, state legislators, police jurors, heads of state departments and levee inspectors.
The 1939 gubernatorial field was crowded. Other candidates were Jimmy Noe, a Long follower, Vincent Mosely of Opelousas, attorney James H. Morrison of Hammond, who would become a U.S. congressman for the 6th District, and Earl Kemp Long, Huey’s younger brother who became governor when Leche resigned.
The primary election took place on Jan. 16, 1940. The Associated Press the day before said, “The 12-year-old political dynasty established by the brash, brilliant Huey P. Long meets its greatest test tomorrow when an expected record turnout of Louisiana voters, with Uncle Sam watching, marches to the polls.”
The Democratic primary in those days was as final as the general election. However, the first Republican primary ever held in Louisiana was also taking place, but with only a few hundred GOP voters.
The AP said Jones was allied with many groups that had ruled Louisiana politically before Huey Long came to power. It called the campaign ending that day one of the hottest in state history.
Long and Jones were the leaders the day after the election. The two candidates opened their second primary campaigns on Jan. 19, but the final votes weren’t reported until Jan. 24. Long had 225,739 votes to 154,779 for Jones.
The Democratic runoff took place Feb. 20, 1940. The AP said Louisiana’s national guard was ready to preserve order in the election that would decide the fate of the Long regime.
“The Huey P. Long political dynasty, born of 12 years of dictatorial violence, died peacefully by ballot yesterday after one of the longest and bitterest election campaigns in Louisiana’s history,” the AP reported. Jones won with a lead of over 20,000 votes of over 500,000 who cast ballots.
“Jones, a newcomer to politics, pledged himself to restore democracy to Louisiana, regain much of the millions of dollars he said administration officeholders stole from the state and jail those found guilty of corruption,” The AP said.
The inauguration took place on May 14, 1940, and when he took the oath Jones said, “I said that I intended to destroy the state machine — and I meant it. I propose to uproot it, rip it limb from limb, branch from trunk and leaf from twig.”
During one of two large Lake Charles celebrations of Jones’ victory, he said people then felt “that they are free to speak, to act, to think their own thoughts, a thing they have been unable to do for so many years.”
Jones delivered on his promises to become one of the state’s earliest reform governors. Governors were limited to one term and songwriter and bandleader James H. “Jimmie” Davis of Shreveport won the 1944 gubernatorial election. He defeated Lewis L. Morgan of Covington in the Democratic runoff.
Earl Long and Jones were the two major candidates in 1948. Louisiana voters proved for the first time after the Huey Long days that they will take only so much government reform before returning to their old ways. Long’s winning margin was over 180,000 votes.
Robert F. Kennon (1952-56), Dave Treen (1980-84) and Buddy Roemer (1988-92) were three future one-term reformers.