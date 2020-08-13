Jobless workers deserve better

The millions of unemployed workers in this country have to be awfully frustrated at the inability of the people they elect to Congress to lend them a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic. Louisiana’s 420,000 jobless workers until July 31 had been receiving $600 a week from the federal government in addition to the maximum $247 they get from the state.
President Trump decided — with an executive order — to come to their aid with $400 per week, but the legality of Trump bypassing Congress is considered by many to be unconstitutional. So that $400 is far from being guaranteed at the moment.
Democrats want the unemployed to continue getting $600 per week, and that is a major holdup in reaching a solution. Republicans who are concerned about the country’s $26.5 trillion debt think it’s time to rein in federal spending.
Gary Wagner, a professor of economics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, told The Advocate the $600 per week the unemployed were getting represented an injection of $250 million per week into the state’s economy.
Many GOP members of Congress think the $600 weekly benefit was too generous and was discouraging workers from trying to find jobs. Democrats argue the $600 gives the jobless enough to pay their bills and feed their families and stimulate the overall economy.
The president’s plan requires states to put up $100 per week of that $400, and states are having major financial problems. If that $100, as one federal agency said, could come from Louisiana’s $247 per week in unemployment benefits, that would mean jobless workers in Louisiana would be receiving $547 instead of $647 per week.
There is another problem. The U.S. Department of Labor said workers must receive at least $100 per week in state unemployment benefits to qualify for the federal government’s $300. Gov. John Bel Edwards said about 200,000 unemployed Louisiana workers (half the total number of unemployed workers) receive less than $100 in benefits and wouldn’t get the $300.
Louisianans who are working may get a better understanding of what the unemployed are facing from examples used by The Advocate. Edwards said those out of work will have to once again demonstrate that they applied for three jobs each week.
Kimberly Jensen did that after she was laid off as director of hospitality for a hotel management company in Shreveport. She holds two master’s degrees from Texas universities.
“The suggested jobs were off the wall,” Jensen said. The state Workforce Commission website suggested she apply to be a security guard or work at a Wendy’s franchise. She said she saved some money while unemployed and is OK for six months, “But a lot of my friends can’t go a month.”
Jensen said she also has the benefit of a partner who brings in some money, so she doesn’t have to rush to find work. However, if she did need work right away, you can be sure there are many people who would say she could have taken one of those jobs that were offered that she said “were off the wall.’’
Others in better-paying jobs can sympathize with Jensen, and she does deserve better with her background. Getting it is the hard part.
Sarah Atkinson worked as a guest services representative at a New Orleans hotel, and said losing the $600 per week was “very stressful.” She said she tried to put away as much as possible, but things came up that reduced those savings.
Atkinson said, “Given federal red tape and state red tape, him signing that paper and the money getting to those who need it doesn’t seem like a quick process,” she said.
The state Workforce Commission confirmed Atkinson knew what she was talking about. Officials there said it would take anywhere from two to 16 weeks to reprogram its computer system to restart the payments. They said it all depends on the complexity of the federal mandate.
Jensen said what most Americans are thinking. She told The Advocate she would tell the president and members of Congress “to put their differences aside and stop trying to include other details. People are in need. People are hurting.”
Jobless workers in Louisiana are at a major disadvantage compared to other states. The maximum state unemployment benefit is $247 per week, but the average weekly benefit is only $216. That is dead last among the country’s 50 states.
Texas pays $521 weekly, Arkansas, $451, and Mississippi, $235. The top five states are Massachusetts, $1,220 weekly; Ohio, $802; Washington state, $790; Rhode Island, $730; and Connecticut, $724.
It’s easy for those of us who are either comfortably retired or working to tell the unemployed what they should do. Unfortunately, many people out of work are like the woman on TV news who lost her job. She, like many others, said she never thought it would happen in her lifetime.