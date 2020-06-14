Increased cases disappointing

It came as no surprise last week when it was reported that Lake Charles is one of three regions causing concern among health officials about the growing number of COVID-19 cases. Alexandria and Monroe are the other two areas.
The regional health director for this area said it’s hard to tell if rising cases are caused by increased testing or by the disease itself. She said the cause might be clearer in the days to come.
I believe it’s the failure of so many people to wear facemasks. The other cause is the failure of people who have exposed others to COVID-19 to answer their telephone when they get a call from a contact tracer.
I wear a mask any time I have to confront a sales clerk or anyone else up close, but my rare trips outside home and family have been disappointing. A trip to the supermarket to buy razor blades one day had me trapped in a packed store aisle with only two or three of nine or so customers wearing facemasks.
The same thing happened on my first trip to the post office. The three postal clerks were wearing masks, but only about three of 10 people waiting their turn wore a mask. On my second trip, less than half the customers wore them.
Employees and others who serve customers are supposed to be wearing masks, but those who helped me at three places last week weren’t wearing them. I went to the dry cleaners and only one other customer among five was wearing a mask.
Gov. John Bel Edwards in the state’s phased reopening hasn’t mandated that people wear facemasks, unless they are an employee who interacts with the public. However, he and health officials are strongly urging members of the public to wear masks, especially when others are nearby.
Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state’s Office of Public Health, said health leaders across the state have taken note of how many people in their communities are wearing masks. It’s what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends as a way to prevent people from spreading the highly contagious disease.
“What we hear over and over again is really inconsistent maskwearing, if not worse,” Billioux told The Advocate.
What is surprising is what Billioux said about New Orleans, which was once the hotbed of COVID-19. It’s where Billioux lives, and he said it appears more people are wearing masks there than in other parts of the state. Perhaps it’s because they know better than most how devastating the disease can be.
Now, there’s contact tracing. Conservative Republican legislators, who refuse to wear facemasks themselves, have complained about contact tracing invading people’s privacy.
Tracing is a simple process that has been going on for years during other pandemics and epidemics. Telephone callers are trying to reach infected people and track down others they have been in contact with for 15 minutes or longer.
The goal is to find those people who were exposed to the virus and urge them to self-isolate. Health officials said that shortens the “chains of transmission,” which otherwise can spiral out of control and cause even larger disease outbreaks.
The Advocate reported the state Department of Health said between May 15 and June 2, contact tracers reached fewer than half of the infected people they called. Dr. Susan Hassig, associate professor of epidemiology at Tulane University, said she wished it were better.
The state had 4,415 infected people in its contact tracing database and had called 97 percent of them as of a week ago. But the callers reached only 2,130 of those people (48 percent). It had better luck by reaching 56 percent of the 1,235 contacts that were identified.
“It’s worth doing, even if it’s, at this point, not as effective as we’d like it to be,” Hassig said. “This is the trade-off we’re asking people to participate in, instead of everyone being stuck at home and businesses shut down and everything else until we get a vaccine.”
Gov. Edwards has said from the beginning that contact tracing protects people’s privacy, but GOP lawmakers insisted on passing laws to ensure it’s voluntary. Rather than playing to people’s fears for political gain, legislators should be setting examples for their constituents to follow.
As Hassig said, by doing contact tracing the state is saving people from having to make potentially uncomfortable calls to those they came into contact with. Responsible businesses that have had employees test positive for the virus have insisted they quarantine for 14 days, and they have notified customers when it’s safe to return.
Edwards has said many times that people have asked if the coronavirus pandemic will return in the fall, and he tells them it hasn’t gone anywhere. And that’s true. It’s still here in its potent forms. He’s also right when he says it isn’t going to get any better if people don’t answer their phone when contact tracers call and wear those facemasks when confronting others.