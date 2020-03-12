How long will optimism last?

BATON ROUGE — A wave of optimism rolled through the House chamber here Monday when a stronger Republican Legislature opened its regular session, but everyone is wondering how long the good feelings will last.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, have all said a number of times they plan to work together, and time will tell if they do.
Cortez became Senate president without any major division in his ranks, but things played out differently in the House. Schexnayder built a coalition of 23 Republicans, 35 Democrats and 2 independents to win the speaker’s election 60-45. The 45 votes for Rep. Sherman Mack, RLivingston, were all Republicans.
Some call those 23 Republicans who voted for Schexnayder moderates, but time will tell whether that may have just been a rare event. We won’t know the answer to that until some of the more controversial issues surface.
Democrats and Republicans pretty much agree on giving all facets of education increased funding, and that includes early childhood, K-12 and higher education. The goal is to begin investing in all those areas that experienced a decade of heavy budget cuts.
State finances haven’t been a problem since lawmakers in 2018 increased the state’s 4 percent sales tax to 4.45 percent until 2025. However, the coronavirus and declining oil prices are apparently going to cause a drop in state revenues that have been producing state budget surpluses.
The full impact of the virus and oil price crisis won’t be known until the Revenue Estimating Conference holds another meeting.
Taxes aren’t going to be a problem because they are the topic of next year’s session. They could be considered in a special session, but everyone seems to agree they have had enough of those over the last four years.
The state has a $14 billion road and bridge construction and maintenance backlog, but hopes of making a major dent in that are mighty slim. The Advocate reported that Cortez said he doubted the state will consider an increase in the state’s 20-centper-gallon tax in the next four years.
Cortez said the Legislature might consider giving local areas the ability to tax themselves to finance road and bridge improvements. However, many local sales taxes are too high already, and taxes aren’t any more popular locally than they are at the state level.
While it’s still too early to get a full reading on how this new Legislature will operate, it didn’t take long for the No. 1 issue — high automobile insurance rates — to stir up some emotions.
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) was quick to throw its support behind Senate Bill 418 by Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge. Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, has filed a similar bill (House Bill 9).
Stephen Waguespack, LABI president, said, “Sen. Talbot’s legislation is the comprehensive solution to reduce insurance rates and fix Louisiana’s broken legal climate.”
The bill makes it possible to have a jury trial if what is called the threshold is $5,000 instead of $50,000. It reduces awards when other sources have paid claims, removes insurance companies as defendants, and gives two years instead of one to file a lawsuit. Failure to wear a seat belt would also lower awards.
Waguespack said, “It is worth noting that this bill doesn’t just address the toxic legal climate that causes Louisiana’s high auto insurance rates — it also guarantees a concrete rate decrease.”
Eric Holl, leader of a new group called Real Reform Louisiana, was quick to condemn the legislation. Holl is a former Edwards campaign communications chief and attorneys who handle many of the vehicle accident suits targeted in Talbot’s bill are major supporters of the governor.
Holl said, “Senator Talbot’s tort reform bill should be called the Insurance Company Profit Protection Act, because it doesn’t do anything to make insurance companies lower rates or stop them from gouging us. This is just another bill written by the insurance industry, designed to rig the courts against regular Louisianans. We don’t need tort reform, we need real insurance reform to lower rates.”
Edwards is backing four bills that prohibit discrimination in insurance rate setting. The legislation would end setting rates based on gender, credit scores, whether someone is a widow or widower and a person’s military service.
If lawmakers approve those bills, which isn’t guaranteed, the question is how far will Edwards go in supporting the Talbot and Garofalo bills. He has said he is willing to compromise, but hasn’t offered any details.
Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Bossier City, is chairman of the Judiciary A Committee and has said the Talbot insurance bill will be his committee’s first order of business. If Peacock follows through, we may get an early signal about how far Edwards, Cortez and Schexnayder are willing to go in doing a better job of communicating and compromising.
If everyone is willing to give a little, that optimism we saw Monday could be around a little longer.