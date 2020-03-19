Over 1,000 citizens have responded — both for and against — U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins’ critical comments on Facebook about Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to curtail large citizen gatherings in order to come to grips with COVID-19, the coronavirus.
The governor’s order closed restaurants, gymnasiums, bars and other large venues, action that has taken place all across the country. Pickup and drive through orders are still allowed while the nation deals with the pandemic.
Higgins, the Republican who represents the 3rd Congressional District that runs along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, made his comments while parading in front of a shopping center. He said the country isn’t being invaded by a Chinese army but by a Chinese virus. He said it was easy for Edwards to issue the order “sitting in Baton Rouge in your ivory tower,” and businesses are being hurt.
Not surprisingly, many of the comments praised Higgins. A number of them said he needs to run for governor or president.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter at a Tuesday briefing on the virus said he is a husband, father and businessman and took an opposing view, and one with which many of us agree.
“I believe in constitutional rights and I also believe in science and using data to make wise decisions,” Hunter said. “Those precautions have been laid out to us by the experts. I think we would be fools not to listen.”
Here are Facebook comments from some other folks who agree with the mayor.
Ellen DeWitt — “You have got to be kidding. This is one time we should all be working together. Personal liberty does not supersede another’s right to life. This position (by Higgins) is immature and irresponsible. Thank God, our governor is moving in the right direction. Name the people you are willing to sacrifice because that’s the price we will pay for the ‘freedoms’ you insist we have during this crisis.”
Lessie Olivia — “So what are you going to do for us small business owners, Clay? This ridiculous crybaby video doesn’t help my small business in the slightest. If you truly care about the struggles of small businesses during this time, you’ll push to approve a bill that will provide direct financial aid to us and to our employees. Do something that matters.”
Mary Beth Carroll — “As a retired nurse, I cannot believe the ignorance and stupidity displayed in these (Higgins) comments. If anything, the government is bending over backwards to save your lives and the lives of others. Not just old people are dying.”
Rachel Burke — “I like Clay Higgins. I voted for him, but I have to disagree with him on this one. I don’t think a 14-day closure will kill anything. We have been closed longer than this for hurricanes. This virus is nothing to play with. It attacks the lungs with fibrosis. It is 10 times deadlier than the regular flu…”
Haydee Fong Allelo — “With all due respect, congressman, this is not the time to divide. We are all in this together and there is no $$ to a person’s life. We all need to make sacrifices and have faith that we will be victorious at the end. I am sure that as a fellow Christian you understand about sacrifice. God bless you, and may His spirit guide you.”
Curtis Logue — “Way to go Clay Higgins! Great job in getting test sites set up throughout the state! Great job in getting protective gear for our health care workers! Great job in pioneering the way with small business support! Great job in working with our governor with federal guidelines. Oh, wait. You did none of these things … I guess your career as an influencer on You Tube could go places.”
Debbie Green — “Extreme measures? There is nothing extreme in keeping our most vulnerable alive and safe, it’s what we Christians do. I stand with my governor.”
Jackie Bourque — “Can somebody please tell this man that Trump recommends no more than 10 people gather at once? Why isn’t he pissed at Trump?”
Tiffany Matt — “Um, they are following CDC, the medical experts advice because it’s a pandemic., Yes, it’s hard but I’m a nurse and not only do I support this, but I wish it had been done sooner… The medical experts are the ones that we need to listen to right now.”
The Advocate reported what LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said about the coronavirus pandemic when he appeared on a Fox News program, and it’s a great way to end this dialogue.
“We need to have confidence,” Orgeron said. “We’re a strong country. Just like our team, we’re one team, one heartbeat. We’re going to overcome adversity, but the key is to follow the plan and for everybody to take this very seriously, pull together, pull the same side of the rope. We will come through this, and when we come through this, we’re going to be stronger.”
AMEN!
Jim Beam, the retired editor of the American Press, has covered people and politics for more than five decades. Contact him at 337-515-8871 or jbeam@americanpress.com.