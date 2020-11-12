Health care law may be saved

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), the federal health care legislation commonly known as Obamacare, appears destined for new life. The U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t ruled on the law yet, but comments by justices at a Tuesday hearing indicate a majority of them think the law is worth saving.
Many Americans would lose considerable benefits without the law that Republicans have been trying to kill for a decade. Most folks don’t realize it, but the law touches virtually every part of Medicare that covers 60 million people who are 65 and older and those with disabilities.
Jim Miller, the Savvy Senior, outlined those that would be affected in Monday’s American Press. Medicare premiums and deductibles would rise faster. Preventive care services would no longer be free. The prescription drug doughnut hole that increases drug prices would return.
Medicare Advantage plans would be more expensive. And the solvency of Medicare that is protected until 2026 would be insolvent almost immediately.
Obamacare raised taxes on upper income individuals to help cover its expansion. The Associated Press said if the entire law were repealed, that would deliver a tax cut to those people, many of whom have escaped the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
If the law were struck down, health care coverage for 23 million people would be threatened. Among those that would be affected are people with pre-existing conditions that now include COVID-19, the pandemic disease. In 2018, there were 850,000 in Louisiana who had health care for pre-existing conditions.
The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates 11.4 million people have coverage this year under the law’s insurance markets. An additional 12 million working citizens who can’t afford to buy health care coverage got it when Obamacare expanded Medicaid.
Medicaid, the federal-state health care program for poor and low-income Americans, has been expanded in 38 states and some half-million Louisianans are covered under the expansion.
The first attack on the ACA came in 2012. Current justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to strike down the entire law. However, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor voted with the majority to save it.
Obamacare originally had a penalty (a mandate) for those who didn’t buy health insurance. Congress zeroed out the mandate in 2017, but left the rest of the law untouched.
Roberts said Tuesday, “I think it’s hard for you to argue that Congress intended the entire act to fail if the mandate were struck down when the same Congress that lowered the penalty to zero did not even try to repeal the rest of the act. I think, frankly, that they wanted the court to do that, but that’s not our job.”
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a President Trump appointee to the court, said Tuesday, “It does seem fairly clear that the proper remedy would be to sever the mandate provision and leave the rest of the act in place.”
Justices Breyer, Kagan and Sotomayor voted once to save the law and are expected to do it again. If Roberts and Kavanaugh join them, Obamacare will survive.
The latest assault on the law comes from Republican attorneys general in 18 states, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. Now, there is a question about whether they had a right to go to court.
The suits the AGs filed are against the federal government and U.S. agencies. However, The Associated Press reported they perhaps should have been filed against Congress that passed the law, but they can’t sue Congress. If that turns out to be the case, the original act would be in effect, including the mandate requiring people to buy health insurance.
Republicans found out how much people are concerned about losing health care coverage when the Democrats in the 2018 mid-term elections retook control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Louisiana’s Attorney General Landry has been a chief opponent of Obamacare. He was heavily involved when the Legislature in 2019 passed its version of health care in the event the federal law was declared unconstitutional. Act 412 of 2019 says the state law must provide for open enrollment, rate setting, coverage for dependent children who are under the age of 26 and protect pre-existing conditions.
The fiscal note for that bill estimated it would cost over $536 million a year just to insure high-risk individuals, and it was unknown if federal premium tax credits would be preserved. State legislators recently ended a special legislative session that was only able to come up with $86 million to restore the state’s $1 billion unemployment fund. Job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic exhausted the fund.
The bottom line is the state would have a difficult time financing just one part of a health care program if Obamacare were killed. Saving it would continue health care coverage for over 1.3 million Louisianans who are living longer because of it.