'Hardest part not being there'

Anyone who has a loved one in a nursing home or in a hospital fighting COVID-19 can’t help but experience extra agony at not knowing whether their family members will survive the coronavirus.
The Associated Press reported last week that a wave of deadly outbreaks nearly every day in nursing homes across the country suggests a ban on visits and screening of employees either came too late or were not rigorous enough.
A Long Valley, N.J., man who took his 85-year-old mother out of an assisted living facility, said, “It’s still been like Swiss cheese with people coming in and out of there, and thus you’ve got these explosions in senior facilities.”
After an outbreak of 100 infections and four deaths in a rehabilitation center near Nashville, Tenn., a county mayor blamed it on staff members who came to work despite showing symptoms for COVID-19 and “exposed a lot of patients.”
The Advocate interviewed family members of a Baton Rouge man who died in the hospital from the coronavirus. The man’s decline came quickly, which surprised those family members.
“We wanted to see him so badly, even just to hold his hand or hug him,” one of his sons said. “That was the hardest part, just not being there.”
The family members were able to say their goodbyes over the phone, but he was unconscious and unable to respond.
The man’s other son said, “We hope he was able to hear us before he died. We wanted him to know he wasn’t dying alone.” He said what’s most frustrating is that some people still aren’t heeding directions to stay home and practice social distancing.
My wife, Jo Ann, as I wrote earlier, is in a local nursing and rehabilitation center undergoing rehabilitation. So anytime I see a story about nursing homes, I have a personal interest and stake at what is being said.
The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday it would no longer publish a list of such facilities identified as clusters of the contagion. The department instead will publish the number of homes where there are confirmed cases, residents who have tested positive and the number who have died.
The state announced at the same time that 60 residents of nursing homes and other long-term senior care facilities have died of the coronavirus. It added that 261 residents in 61 separate nursing facilities have tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory infection. Nationwide, there have been 450 nursing home deaths attributed to the virus.
Nursing home deaths represent about 16 percent of Louisiana’s death total. That is to be expected, a Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine professor said. Residents of those places have underlying health problems, he said, including diabetes, heart disease and other problems making them vulnerable.
A New Orleans woman whose mother is in a home identified as one where there was an early cluster of cases is upset about the health department not identifying particular homes. She said the decision could leave many loved ones in the dark. A department official said the focus is on the patients.
“It’s public information that should be reported and should be reported daily,” the woman said. “It’s the only way public and family members of nursing home residents can have information regarding the spread in homes. Particularly at a time when families cannot visit residents, how else are we going to know what the degree of the spread is within the home?”
I, too, have been closely watching the lists of those nursing homes where there are clusters. The chief executive officer of the company managing my wife’s rehabilitation sent out a letter saying the center has not only restricted access to visitors but is screening employees and following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The center has iPads so residents can communicate with family members. My daughter and I tried that, but it didn’t go well. My wife, who is 85, has memory issues. Some call it short-term memory problems. Others call it dementia. Whatever you call it, the stress is compounded even more.
One of the workers there explained it well when she said my wife, who was in the hospital because of a fall before being transferred, has some pain and isn’t sure where she is and doesn’t know anyone there.
Staff members are extremely professional. They have kept us informed and they have been extremely nice to my wife. We asked them to read notes family members have written, and I wrote her a letter last week.
We exchanged “I love you” goodbyes every time I visited her at the assisted living facility where she resided before, and that was the purpose of my letter. I told her I prayed every night she would get better, how lucky we were to have a loving and caring family and dear friends and we would get through this tough time.
I wrapped it up saying, “So keep remembering how much I love you and how much we all miss you.”