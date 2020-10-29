GOP petition came at bad time

The reckless decision of 65 Republican members of the Louisiana House to sign a petition seeking to bring an end to the state’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions couldn’t have come at a worse time. The Associated Press in a Wednesday report said the crisis is “part of a deadly comeback by the virus across nearly the entire U.S.”
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said the restrictions are still in place, even though Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry said they should have ended when Edwards received the petition. The governor has filed a lawsuit to block the GOP effort to overturn his public health emergency.
“We may be tired of COVID-19 and hurricanes, but neither the virus nor Mother Nature is going to take that into account,” Edwards said at a Tuesday news conference. “We’re obviously still in a public health emergency whether the House or the attorney general want to acknowledge it or not.”
A day earlier, the governor said, “Many of the people who put their names on that petition know that the petition is a bad idea and that it is unconstitutional. And I know that because they told me.”
National numbers confirm the seriousness of the pandemic. The average number of cases per day in the U.S. has increased more than 40 percent over the last two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000. Deaths per day have climbed from about 700 to 800.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 503 more coronavirus cases Wednesday and 10 more deaths. Cases statewide now total over 181,000 and there have been 5,676 deaths.
Cases are on the rise in every state but Hawaii, and deaths are up in 34 states. The AP said those states are mostly in the Midwest and the Plains. The virus has killed more than 225,000 people in the U.S. and infected over 8.7 million. Figures kept by Johns Hopkins University call those the highest totals in the world.
How bad is it? Illinois, for example, banned indoor dining and drinking in Chicago, which The AP called “one of the biggest retreats yet in the face of the latest surge.” Wisconsin’s governor pleaded with residents to voluntarily stay home as the state shattered records for daily cases and deaths.
Public officials knew a spike in COVID-19 cases was coming because health officials have been issuing warnings about it for months. The surge is being blamed in part on the fact Americans are tired of wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Cold weather is also forcing more people to stay inside where the virus spreads more easily.
State Rep. Alan Seabaugh, RShreveport, and one of the Legislature’s most conservative representatives, spearheaded the petition effort. He told The New York Times he had only worn a mask once since the pandemic began — on an airplane, because the airline required it.
“I have no problem with people wearing a mask,” Seabaugh told The New York Times. “I do have a huge problem with mandating a mask, because I don’t think government has authority to do that, ever, in any circumstances.”
Seabaugh’s petition effort was unsuccessful until lawmakers on the final day of their special session realized Edwards was going to veto the only bill restricting his coronavirus authority.
Edwards did veto the only bill that passed, saying it allowed legislators to cast votes on life and death decisions from their homes via text message. He said it didn’t represent a serious approach to responding to a public health emergency.
“People are fatigued by COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean the virus is going to go away. People are fatigued by all the storms but that doesn’t mean the storms are not going to hit,” Edwards said.
“Going to court is not something I wanted,” Edwards said, “but we have to be resolute in managing the public health emergency while we‘re still recovering from two hurricanes and preparing for another,” the governor said.
While awaiting a judge’s decision on the Edwards lawsuit challenging that Republican petition, it appears too many in Louisiana have decided they’ve had enough. They aren’t wearing masks like they were and have never paid much attention to social distancing or avoiding crowds.
Although Republicans may not like the way Edwards is handling the coronavirus pandemic, a new poll indicates Louisiana voters think he’s doing a good job. The University of New Orleans poll showed that two-thirds of those surveyed believe COVID-19 is a serious problem. The racial breakdown shows that 73 percent of blacks and 62 percent of whites feel that way.
The poll also showed President Trump has a 59-36 percent lead over Democrat Joe Biden in Louisiana.
Pollster Ed Chervenak said of the other one-third who were polled, “If you don’t believe COVID-19 is a problem then you are overwhelmingly, over 90 percent (92 percent), supporting the president. That is not a surprise.”
No it isn’t.