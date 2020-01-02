GOP legislators face challenges

Republicans have taken full control of the Louisiana Legislature, and it will be interesting to see whether they use that newfound power to tackle some long-neglected issues. Lower auto insurance rates seem to be their No. 1 priority, but what about tax reform, additional funding for all areas of education and improved state retirement systems?
Some GOP members tried to begin tax reform in past sessions. They had excellent recommendations from numerous studies done by some of the state’s outstanding economists. The conservative Tax Foundation of Washington, D.C., also promoted tax reform ideas.
Bills were introduced that created flat and lowered individual and corporate income taxes and others broadened and reduced sales taxes. Unfortunately, all of those measures were either defeated or ignored.
Education scored major financial gains earlier this year, thanks to a 0.45 percent, seven-year increase in the state’s 4 percent sales tax. The tax is expected to raise $502 million in the current fiscal year.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards won a new 4-year term and said he would like to see better funding for childhood (birth to age 3), K-12 and higher education and another teacher pay increase in order to reach the Southern regional average.
The Advocate reported 2020 may be the year for a major breakthrough in state aid for childhood education because of broader and bipartisan support. The newspaper said only about half of the children in Louisiana enter kindergarten ready to learn.
Donald Songy, education policy adviser for Edwards and a former school superintendent, said, “And the more we looked at that, once a kid starts behind, it is almost impossible to catch them up. If we really want to make significant gains in K-12, then we have to get kids to kindergarten ready to learn.”
State Rep. Patricia Smith, D-Baton Rouge, and a longtime education committee member, said, “We know that if we have good child care for individuals who want to work they will be able to get a job rather than stay at home and take care of kids. It is a whole domino effect. It is also a way out of poverty.”
Early childhood education got $18.8 million earlier this year, but a state panel believes $86 million is needed annually. Recent surpluses should free up enough money to reach that amount, unless Republicans try to end that sales tax increase earlier than 2025.
GOP legislative leaders haven’t said how they feel about additional increases for K-12 and higher education and they may have other ideas of about how to increase teacher pay. However, more spending on education that saw no increases over nearly a decade should be an easy sell.
Sen. Barrow Peacock, a conservative Republican from Bossier City, made an excellent retirement reform effort in 2018. However, it was pulled from consideration after opposition from Edwards, teacher unions and organized labor leaders.
Peacock’s legislation would have created a hybrid pension plan for new members of the Louisiana State Employees Retirement System (LASERS) beginning in Jan. 1, 2020. Good government groups supported the plan, along with Cindy Rougeou, executive director of LASERS and one of the most knowledgeable retirement experts in the country. She called it “a new retirement plan for a new generation.”
The legislation would have created a combined defined benefit and defined contribution plan (like a 401k investment plan). Many employees in the private sector have those hybrid plans and they have been extremely beneficial. Rougeou said it would have increased the retirement pay of state workers that currently averages only $25,000 annually.
Critics said the new plan would have given workers a lower benefit at a higher cost. They also didn’t like the upfront cost of the plan and the fact it increased the retirement age from 60 or 62 to 65.
Retirement debt for the state’s major retirement systems is costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in annual interest payments, funds that could be used for education and other critical needs.
Any retirement reform effort that only affects future employees, no matter where they work, deserves to be tried again and again. Republican state Treasurer John Schroder said he liked Peacock’s plan because it had long-term positive outcomes and rejecting it was another reason why the public doesn’t trust government.
Whether a majority of Republicans in the Legislature agree remains to be seen, but Peacock should try again.
Speaking of trying again, state Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Logansport, said he will try again in 2021 (a fiscal session) to pass a twobill package doing away with most one- and two-year vehicle inspections, which he called a joke.
A constitutional problem derailed his companion bill late in the session that established an inspection fee, and Bagley said there wasn’t time to rework it. Bagley said doing away with the inspections was one of the most popular measures he has ever carried. It could be one of the reasons he was re-elected to a new four-year term without opposition.