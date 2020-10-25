GOP House tries to save face

“Reckless and irresponsible and unconscionable.”
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards used those three words Friday to accurately describe the political decision of 65 Republicans in the Louisiana House to end coronavirus pandemic restrictions for seven days. The petition that those GOP members signed is actually a face-saving measure for a special legislative session that was lackluster at best.
Sadly, the eight Republicans who represent this corner of the state signed the petition that puts political party interests above the health and safety interests of the people they represent. They are Reps. Ryan Bourriaque of Abbeville, Raylon Carrier of Oberlin, Stephen Dwight of Moss Bluff, Les Farnum of Sulphur, Charles Owen of Rosepine, Troy Romero of Jennings, Rodney Schamerhorn of Hornbeck and Phillip Tarver of Lake Charles.
Three Republicans refused to sign the petition, putting their people’s health and safety above party loyalty. They are Reps. Barbara Freiberg of Baton Rouge, Stephanie Hilferty of New Orleans and Joe Stagni of Kenner.
Those who signed the petition will obviously make the same argument made by Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. The speaker, in a news release, said, “At no time since the start of the pandemic has the governor taken meaningful steps to address legislative concerns in any substantive way. The Legislature will make no apologies for simply standing up for the people we collectively represent.”
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, who had a different take on the petition, said, “I asked the governor to loosen restrictions on three different things, and each time he has worked with me to do that.”
Like others, Cortez expects the petition to play out in court. He said the idea never gained favor in the Senate because senators believed “in order to manage a crisis, you have to have all the information.”
Cortez added, “Most of the senators were thinking, ‘If I’m going to do the petition, I better have the data to back it up. And I better have the ability, if something surges, that you can undo it.”
As it happens, the United States is currently experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The Associated Press called it “the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation.”
At the same time, newly released data from the White House shows that Louisiana is doing better with COVID-19, the pandemic disease, than its southern peers. The White House report states that current mask-wearing and other restrictions should continue.
Edwards strongly defends his handling of the pandemic and indicates his management of the emergency will continue. He said the petition could end hundreds of millions of dollars of federal pandemic aid and the National Guard’s help during the emergency.
“You can take away the declaration but not the emergency; you only take away the tools used to manage the emergency,” Edwards said. “How many more (deaths) does it require to get people’s attention and take this seriously? Let’s not bury more people than we need to. There’s nothing about this that makes sense.”
Louisiana has reported over 5,600 deaths since March.
Edwards has followed the White House Coronavirus Task Force guidelines from the beginning, and national health experts have praised his handling of the health emergency.
“I apologize to no one for the decisions I’ve made,” Edwards said.
Legislators called themselves into session primarily to reduce the governor’s role in the emergency. However, the only bill they could pass to do that was headed for a veto they don’t have the votes to override. They pulled the petition out of a hat because that was the only thing left they could use.
Bills aimed at fully opening up all church services and designed to punish cities that defund police departments were defeated. Both were politically motivated, and there are no law enforcement agencies in the state planning to defund their departments.
Melinda Deslatte, who has covered the Louisiana Legislature since 2000, summed up the situation well in her weekly analysis. She said the Republican-controlled House and Senate sent the governor only a handful of minor bills, added $20 million in pet projects (slush funds) to the budget and haven’t found a way to refill the state’s unemployment trust fund.
Edwards said, “If there was ever at time to rise above partisan politics, it is during a public health emergency. I would think that’s what the people of Louisiana expect. I know damn well it’s what they deserve.”
There is every indication Edwards is planning to keep doing what he has been doing, even though Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry says the governor has to terminate the public health emergency immediately.
“If the governor refuses to follow the law, we’re going to treat him like anyone else who doesn’t follow the law.”
As you can see, the next few days should be extremely interesting. Meanwhile, many of us will continue to wear our masks, keep our distance, wash our hands often and avoid crowds. Life is too precious to risk.