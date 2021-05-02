GOP dragging feet on reform

If reform of the state’s complicated tax code that was promised by Republican leaders of the Legislature isn’t dead, it appears to be on its last legs. A preview of the problem surfaced last week during a meeting of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.
The committee killed House Bill 454 by Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, that reduced certain income tax exclusions, exemptions, deductions and credits by 50 percent. It was projected to raise $850 million annually by fiscal year 2025-26. The vote to kill DeVillier’s bill was 9-5.
Like other lawmakers, DeVillier’s goal was to raise enough revenues to offset reductions that are expected when, and if, legislators reduce individual and corporate income taxes and either reduce or eliminate the state’s corporate franchise tax.
Franchise taxes aren’t based on a corporation’s profit. Businesses must pay franchise taxes regardless of whether they make a profit. Louisiana is one of only eight states that levy what are often called unfair franchise taxes.
The DeVillier bill would have reduced 45 tax breaks by 50 percent. However, any time legislators talk about doing away with any kind of tax break, opponents come out of the woodwork. Those fortunate enough to pay lobbyists have an advantage over those who can’t afford representation.
Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, and chairman of Ways and Means, has a similar bill. His HB 444 would terminate tax exemptions, exclusions, credits, deductions, reductions, rebates and other tax incentives.
Bishop’s bill was up for debate in his committee back on April 14. He said at the time there were so many people against his legislation the committee ran out of red information cards filled out by opponents.
The bill still doesn’t have a fiscal note saying how much it would raise, so Bishop keeps it on his Ways and Means Committee’s calendar. It will probably die there.
Bishop has a proposed constitutional amendment that requires a favorable vote of two-thirds of each house to enact any kind of tax break. It has cleared Ways and Means and another committee and was scheduled for a full House vote Thursday but was put back on the House calendar.
Other Bishop bills awaiting a full House vote would reduce individual income rates. They, too, are still just sitting there. Legislators, most of the time, put their bills back on the calendar when they come up for a vote because they don’t feel they have the necessary votes for passage.
Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, has been trying to reform the tax code for years, and he is at it again. His bills designed to create a flat individual income tax and rewrite industrial property tax exemptions have come up for full House votes, but he keeps putting them back on the calendar.
Ivey is also ambitious and optimistic. He has a proposed constitutional amendment that would rewrite Article VII of the state constitution, which deals with revenue and finance. It got out of Ways and Means with a 12-1 vote and is pending in another House committee.
Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, has three tax reform bills. Two were returned to the House calendar on April 22. The third is still awaiting a hearing by the House Ways and Means Committee.
Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, and chairman of the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, got a bill out of the Senate that reduces the current individual income tax rate from a maximum 6 percent to 5 percent. That bill is awaiting a House Ways and Means Committee hearing. Allain also wants to phase out local inventory taxes, but his own committee hasn’t heard that one yet.
OK, what does all this mean? It means that tax reform, as we said earlier, could be on its last legs. It wouldn’t be the first time. Republicans, who have solid control of both the House and Senate, promised tax reform in 2017, but it didn’t happen.
Jeremy Alford, in his LaPolitics Weekly, said there is already talk of having a special session. Alford said Allain three weeks ago said a special session might be in the cards if lawmakers can’t figure out an approach to tax reform. That appears to be where the Legislature is at this point.
Why is tax reform so critical? The conservative Tax Foundation says Louisiana is among 10 states that are considered most unfair to business.
Business leaders and good government organizations thought this session was going to get the job done. Republicans are business supporters, and they are in full control, so why can’t they get their heads together and get tax reform done?
The West Point Cadet Prayer has the solution they need. It says, ”Make us to choose the harder right instead of the easier wrong …”
Maybe that’s easier for cadets to do than politicians.