What for weeks had been tears caused by worry and concern became tears of joy Thursday when Jamie, my daughter, and I spent some iPad face time with Jo Ann. As I mentioned earlier, my wife had a serious fall on March 12 and is now undergoing rehabilitation.
“I feel good. I don’t hurt anywhere,” Jo Ann said, and that was music to our ears. She had been experiencing a lot of pain, apparently caused by a neck bone fracture. She is still wearing a neck collar and looked much better. Jamie said she sounded like she did before the fall.
Jo Ann said the staff at the Resthaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center are taking great care of her, and that was more good news. We have been getting regular reports from nurses and others about Jo Ann’s progress.
Like many others who have family members in nursing homes, the news about the coronavirus pandemic can be awfully unsettling. A Thursday newspaper headline, for example, said, “Louisiana nursing home deaths up to 130.”
The Advocate story said coronavirus cases had been confirmed in 93 of the state’s 436 nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Last Wednesday’s numbers showed an increase of 27 deaths over Monday.
The 130 deaths are just over 16 percent of the state’s 806 deaths that were reported at noon Saturday. The 557 confirmed cases of the virus at long-term care senior facilities were about 3 percent of the state’s overall total of over 20,014 cases.
Dr. Alex Billioux, head of the state’s Office of Public Health, said those numbers are likely to continue to rise. He said the state is working to get shipments of personal protective gear such as masks, gowns, gloves and other equipment to nursing homes, which he calls a key tool in preventing the spread of the virus.
A Louisiana veterans’ home in Reserve had 25 coronavirus deaths, and a New Orleans senior facility had 18 deaths. The Louisiana Department of Health was releasing the names of those facilities, but 70 long-term care facilities were eventually reporting cases. Now, the department is only reporting the total number of cases, the number of deaths and how many facilities have at least one case.
Billioux said the federal disease specialists they spoke with worried that reporting the names of nursing home clusters could have a chilling effect on the homes, which are required to self-report COVID-19 cases.
As you would expect, when people don’t get all of the information they need, rumors become a problem. KPLC-TV 7 reported Thursday that an area care center had to address misinformation spread through social media about its facility.
“For those of us on the frontlines, this is hard and this makes it worse,” the facility administrator said. “The misinformation, the rumors, scare our families, it scares our staff. And we’re trying to be as open and transparent as we can.”
Someone told me Resthaven was mentioned in that story, and that definitely piqued my interest. I looked up the story, and Channel 7 said viewers had expressed concerns over Resthaven. However, a spokesperson at the center said it is “virus free,” and added that they are trying hard to be upfront regularly on their Facebook page.
The chief executive officer of Resthaven’s management company in a letter to families of residents there said, “We have not only restricted access to visitors but are screening our employees and following the guidelines of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”
As comforting as the Thursday face time with Jo Ann was for our family, we know our worries and concerns and those of others aren’t over. Each of us has to continue to be vigilant until this virus nightmare is over.
I can’t count the number of times I have washed my hands. My children have bought my groceries for weeks now. I do try to take at least a 30-minute walk every day. Nancy, my walking partner and I, had to walk at the Barbe High School track Friday since McNeese State University has locked down its outdoor track.
Maybe that’s because some walkers weren’t following the rules — no groups, no pets, no wheeled vehicles. If everyone had followed the coronavirus guidelines laid down by national health experts and Gov. John Bel Edwards a long time back, this pandemic may have ended much sooner.
Recent news reports indicate better days may be ahead, but none of us can afford to relax. Our adherence to the best practices is designed to protect us from the virus. I’ve been at home most of the time and six feet or farther away from everyone else at other times.
Easter is definitely going to be different this year, but I will be watching my church service online, and celebrating the resurrection of Jesus with everyone else. That’s the good news we celebrate today, and we can all pray that this coronavirus pandemic will soon be over.