Getting vaccinated too difficult

Monday was a busy day. I spent most of it — without success — trying to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination. I tried to sign up at Albertson’s Pharmacy on Ryan Street and at two Walgreen pharmacies in Lake Charles.
When those three efforts failed, I tried to find out whether the local Veterans Affairs clinic was giving the vaccinations and struck out there, too. The three or four VA telephone numbers I tried weren’t any help, and all I wanted to do was ask someone if the shots were available.
When Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week that the vaccinations would be given to seniors 70 and older, I figured at 87 I had a great chance to get a fairly early vaccination. Now, I can’t even get an appointment or get on a list, which is difficult to understand since some pharmacies in the state are keeping such lists.
I have an account at Walgreen’s, so I tried there first. It required that I sign into my account to get started. I got a message saying there was a problem. A toll-free number Walgreen’s provided got the problem cleared up quicker.
My account had my wrong birthdate, and I got an email saying everything was OK. However, I kept getting a message that there was a problem and I couldn’t apply for a vaccination.
When I got to the Albertson’s site, it showed there were no more appointments available for Jan. 4. I tried to sign up for a later date, but couldn’t do it.
In desperation, I tried the Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy in Sulphur. It had blanks to fill out for a vaccination, but no way to sign up for one.
I woke up about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, and decided to give it another try. The two Walgreen sites said, “All Walgreen locations are at appointment capacity.” Another attempt at Albertson’s also failed. Wednesday’s efforts to at least sign up somewhere also failed, and I decided to give up for now.
In an effort to find out what was happening in other parts of the state, I read as much news as I could. The Advocate reported that a select group of pharmacies receiving vaccine doses quickly resorted to waiting lists.
A 77-year-old man said of the vaccine, “None available. All filled. Something is very wrong. I am over the age that is most vulnerable and sure don’t need to take chances.”
The newspaper explained what he meant by being among the most vulnerable. Although we only make up a relatively small fraction of the cases, seniors over 70 have accounted for 5,197 of the state’s 7,585 COVID-19 deaths.
“What a mess. We’re never going to get the shot,” one woman said while walking out of the pharmacy. “I’m on a list.” Actually, she was lucky to get on a list.
Another pharmacist said she and her husband are ready to roll: “When we go home tonight, I’ll be starting on my list and setting up appointments for the next couple of days.”
The pharmacist had directed seniors to write down their names and numbers so she could call them when doses are available. That is exactly what I had hoped to do, but couldn’t.
Then I learned that the VA hospital in New Orleans has its own supply of vaccine from the federal government. After vaccinating its employees and in-patients, it started vaccinating older veterans. Other hospitals were asked Tuesday by the state Department of Health to use any extra vaccines they had for older patients and citizens.
Gov. Edwards said he expects the number of doses to “increase dramatically” in the coming weeks, allowing pharmacists to make a dent in their long list of interested patients. However, those who are making lists apparently aren’t making long ones.
Another pharmacist, according to a report by WBRZ-2 in Baton Rouge, had an ideal solution for the vaccination beginning that definitely got off to a rocky start.
“There is such a demand for this like nothing I have ever seen,” he said. “The only thing that will make this better is if they release this medicine to all the pharmacies that can give immunizations and all the doctor’s offices and the hospitals.”
WBRZ said Edwards warned us it was going to take time and patience to endure this “trial and error” aspect of the process. The TV station was also correct when it said, “While the demand for the vaccine is great, it’s clear that the process for meeting this demand has yet to be appropriately organized.”
We certainly hope WBRZ is right when it says health experts and pharmacy officials alike will analyze their process and amend it in order to find the best way to get the shots to older Louisiana residents.
The simplest solution would be to require all pharmacists and any others giving shots to keep making lists of persons interested in getting vaccinated and giving them the shots when extra doses arrive.
Louisiana’s senior citizens shouldn’t have to keep getting on internet websites or telephones every day in order to try and get their potentially life-saving vaccinations. Just get us an appointment or on a list some place where we can get vaccinated.