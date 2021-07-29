Get your shots; they save lives

I visited a major health facility this week and was surprised that only a couple of people I saw working there were wearing face masks. And almost daily news reports keep telling us about half the people working in nursing homes and other medical places aren’t vaccinated.
Is it possible those who are responsible for health safety in those places don’t know that Louisiana is experiencing its largest increase in case counts since the coronavirus pandemic began well over a year ago? Not likely.
The Advocate reported Tuesday that vaccinations are increasing, but not fast enough to stem the flood of patients into hospitals. Weary health care workers are now well into their fourth surge in the past 18 months.
Is it possible that citizens haven’t heard enough stories about how devastating the delta variant is to hospital patients? Not likely.
WWL-TV in New Orleans told us about the experience of Tim Schwartz who had been out of the hospital a week after being sick with COVID. He wasn’t vaccinated.
Schwartz said he was waiting for more data on the vaccines, and that almost killed him.
“I remember telling my mom if this is COVID, it’s not a big deal. By that night, I could barely get out of bed,” Schwartz said. And it only got worse.
“When it hit me, it hit every joint in my body and it felt like I was being pulled apart like a horse had a rope on each end of my body and was pulling me apart,” he said.
“There were times that I was in the hospital I thought I was going to die,” he said.
Even with all of that, Schwartz said he still isn’t sure about the vaccines.
“I do have the antibodies and I’m going to try to get as much data as I can on how long I can go before I need to get the vaccine, but what I do know is I might not survive the second time around if I catch COVID,” he said.
It’s unbelievable that Schwartz still has doubts about the vaccines. But, unfortunately, there are way too many others like him. They simply aren’t listening to some of the best health authorities in the country that practice medicine right here in Louisiana.
Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, said, “It’s (the surge) so fast we can’t really grasp it. I don’t know where we’ll be in three days, but I’m afraid we’ll reach crisis standards of care if we don’t make some changes quickly.”
The Advocate said hospitals request crisis standards from the state when there are not enough resources — including staff — to care for patients. The Baton Rouge hospital stopped taking transfers two weeks ago, but there are still too many patients to keep up with the normal business of surgery.
O’Neal said, “We’re the biggest hospital. If there’s no room at our inn, there’s no room at anyone else’s inn.”
Dr. Julio Figueroa, chief of infectious diseases at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, said, “We’re seeing our admissions at rates we saw in that winter time frame. The major difference between now and winter is that we’re seeing a lot more younger people, and younger people in the ICUs with severe disease.”
Figueroa added, “When September starts and schools are back … that’s when, if we still have delta going around, or God knows-what next variant of concern that either evades the vaccine or is more contagious or more lethal, that’s when it’s really going to be a terrible surge.”
Vaccinations definitely help, but it takes between two and six weeks for them to reach full efficacy. However, they are the best way to get Louisiana out of the current surge faster.
Dr. Lucio Miele of LSU Health New Orleans, said, “This is our most important weapon to finally get ahead of this pandemic. It looks like people are beginning to come around. And that could become the game-changer.”
“La. surges to worst outbreak in U.S.” was the banner headline in The Advocate Monday. This state has been the worst in many categories, but this is the hardest one to understand and accept when a simple and effective vaccination can save lives and stop the current surge in its tracks.
Come on, people. Get your shots and let’s put this pandemic behind us.