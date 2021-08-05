Get vaccinated for children

Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, issued a challenge this week that any God-fearing parent needs to seriously consider. He said the moral thing for adults to do is get vaccinated, if only to protect Louisiana’s children.
“I am as worried about our children today as I have ever been,” Kline said. “There was a myth that circulated during the first year of the epidemic that children were somehow immune,” Kline said.
“We know that those were fallacies all along but particularly now that the delta variant has emerged, it has become very clear that children are being heavily impacted by this organism and by this pandemic at this point — perhaps more than ever before.”
Kline said every pediatric facility in the state is “absolutely full.” His hospital has had as many as 20 patients hospitalized on a single day with COVID. Prior to this surge, seven was the highest number at Children’s, he said.
Half of the children in his hospital were “perfectly healthy” before contracting COVID-19, he said. Then came his scariest comment: “We know that the children that we’re seeing in the hospital are just the tip of the iceberg.”
Children’s Hospital has requested 181 additional workers, including 105 pediatric specialists. The hospital is at full capacity.
Dr. Leron Finger, chief quality officer at the hospital, said, “We can’t hire enough team members to meet the needs. Everyone is just operating at 105 percent capacity.”
Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, said, “When you come into our walls, it is quite obvious to you that these are the darkest days of this pandemic. We are no longer giving adequate care to patients;”
Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, medical director of quality at Ochsner Health, the state’s largest hospital system, said, “Our hospitals are full. Our staff are tired. We have beds, but we don’t have doctors and nurses and people to care for these patients.”
Dr. Kyle Happel, a pulmonary critical care doctor and professor at LSU Health New Orleans, said, “I would like to think that we will never be put in a situation of having to deny someone life-sustaining care, but I don’t know that we can say that won’t happen.”
Meanwhile, patients who need medical care for things like strokes and heart attacks will suffer. Happel said anyone who has anything that isn’t related to COVID, “they’re getting hosed.”
Dr. Kara Ward, an emergency and critical care physician at LSU Health New Orleans, said, “The hope with the mask mandate is that this will curb some of the severity and the strain we are all feeling, but the fear is that it’s too late.”
How bad are things? Consider the staff requests sent to the state Department of Health by 46 hospitals — 48 physicians, 41nurse practitioners, 184 respiratory therapists, 978 intensive care unit, medical and emergency nurses, 165 licensed practical nurses, 34 nursing assistants, 34 pharmacists and 215 other providers.
The Advocate said state officials who requested 1,700 reinforcements are under no illusion that the federal government will be able to fill in all the gaps.
The newspaper said leaders of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System have announced the most drastic action yet taken by any private hospital system in the state. All staff, students, contractors and volunteers at the system’s hospitals in Baton Rouge, Acadiana, Bogalusa, Monroe and in Jackson, Miss., are being required to get vaccinated within the next few months.
Dr. Richard Vath, president and CEO of the health system, said, “We must act now to protect each other from spreading the delta variant and protect vulnerable patients from exposure. Vaccines are the best means of accomplishing this and more important than ever as the lasting step to end this pandemic. We should not wait any longer.”
While hospitals, some employers and others are requiring vaccinations, state Attorney General Jeff Landry is advising citizens on how they can avoid the vaccinations and the wearing of masks. Some might call that malfeasance or misconduct by a public official.
Gov. John Bel Edwards offered an excellent rebuttal to Landry and others like him at his Monday news conference about COVID.
“Did you hear a word that was said up here about what’s happening in Louisiana? Do you give a damn? I hope you do. I do.”
I know that I care, and my personal concern is for the health and safety of my two beautiful great-granddaughters.