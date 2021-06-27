Get civics back in classrooms

Politics has always been a major interest of mine, and I attribute that to the excellent U.S. history and civics education I had at many levels, beginning with elementary school. Bertha Webb was my fifth and sixth grade teacher at Cooley Elementary, and she was a great American.
Middle school provided me with a good grounding in Louisiana history, and I had a full year of civics and U.S. history in high school. My master’s degree at LSU was in history, and I taught civics and U.S. history in the Calcasieu Parish school system for 4 ½ years.
Learning just recently that civics and U.S. history have actually been de-emphasized in the country’s schools was extremely disturbing. It definitely explains why so many Americans in recent years have developed an unwillingness to respect the views of others.
An article in Governing magazine last week said, “Public trust in government has declined dramatically since the 1960s. That’s also the time that civics courses began to disappear from school curricula.”
“The State of State Standards for Civics and U.S. History in 2021,” a 375-page report released last week by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, calls the current status of both subjects a national crisis. It has thoroughly examined the crisis in the 50 states and in the District of Columbia, the nation’s capital.
The report says, “By our count, as many as 10 states don’t specifically require that high school students take any civics or U.S. history coursework to graduate high school — an unfortunate indication of the value they place on informed citizenship.”
As reported in Friday’s American Press, Louisiana was rated good with a B-plus in U.S. history but mediocre with a C in civics. Education policymakers at the state and local school levels would do well to read the Louisiana part of the report and compare it to the reports on Alabama, California, Massachusetts, Tennessee and D.C., which were rated exemplary in both subjects.
The report calls the lackluster showing in so many states “an enormous challenge for the future of American citizenship.” It adds that too many requirements are imposed by the federal government, states haven’t paid enough attention to ensuring that standards are strong in both subjects, that teachers are well-prepared in both subjects and that students are actually learning in those areas.
States are given four recommendations. School districts should incorporate substantive civics content into every grade in elementary and middle school and ensure that students complete at least one full cycle of U.S. history before high school.
High school students should be required to take at least one year of U.S. history and at least one semester of civics — or better yet, a full year of civics — to graduate.
Curriculum developers should specify what students should know in both subjects. And schools and students should be accountable for the teaching and learning of civics and U.S. history.
Examples of what students need to know are listed in detail. They include the three branches of government, due process, the electoral process, equal protection, other forms of government and the advantage of democracy over those other systems.
Students need to know about the country’s Colonial period, the George Washington presidency, the Bill of Rights, the beginning of political parties, slavery, westward expansion, the Louisiana Purchase, World Wars I and II, the Cold War, economic globalism, terrorism, the internet and hot-button issues like health care and immigration.
Democrats and Republicans in Congress and in many of the states have for too long been at one another’s throats, so knowing what bipartisanship means (working together) is also critical.
Bipartisanship is so rare these days, it makes big news when it happens. That was the case last week when President Joe Biden announced there had been a hard-earned bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure (road and bridge) plan.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., was a major player in that agreement and he thinks it is extremely good news for his home state. Like every compromise, Democrats and Republicans didn’t get everything they wanted, but they found common ground. Biden said the true bipartisan effort “broke the ice that too often has kept us frozen in place.”
Giving American students a better civics and U.S. history education won’t solve all of the country’s problems. However, the Fordham report has made it clear that change needs to happen and it outlined the roadmap needed to restore both subjects to their rightful place in the nation’s classrooms.