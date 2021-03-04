Get back to history, civics

Six former U.S. secretaries of education have confirmed what many of us have believed for some time. The teaching of American history and civics (government) “has been sorely neglected over the past half-century in U.S. schools.”
Lamar Alexander, Arne Duncan, John King, Rod Paige, Richard Riley and Margaret Spellings signed an article published by the Wall Street Journal titled, “America needs history and civics education to promote unity.” The six secretaries served under Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
“Right now, we collectively spend about 1,000 times more per student on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education than we do on history and civics,” the six said.
I taught American history, civics and English for 4½ years for the Calcasieu Parish School System from 1958-62. All three subjects have served me well while covering government for over 60 years. Unfortunately, too many of today’s younger citizens haven’t had the opportunity to get concentrated and balanced studies of American history and civics.
How important is it to restore the teaching of those subjects? The six former education secretaries said, “Following years of polarization and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the world’s oldest constitutional democracy is in grave danger.”
A constitutional democracy, they said, requires that citizens have a desire to participate in government and an understanding of how to do it constructively. And the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol isn’t the way to do it.
The secretaries have come up with a plan called the Roadmap to Educating for American Democracy. It is the result of a 19-month collaboration among more than 300 scholars, educators, practitioners and students from diverse backgrounds.
The goal of the plan is to re-establish civics and American history as essential components of education. The teaching of American history and civics has to be done, they said, by confronting the painful parts of our history.
Those painful parts have to include slavery, segregation and racism, the mistreatment of native Americans, the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II and other injustices.
The American K-12 education system has always worked to respond to the needs of the nation, the secretaries said. The early years of this nation emphasized history, reading and math. They said the nation is now concentrating on science, technology, engineering and math.
“Now the fragility of our democratic institutions is in plain sight,” the secretaries said. “This is the time to give priority to history and civics education for American children.”
Democracy doesn’t work well unless citizens are involved, and when they get a proper civics education, people know what is expected of them. Voting is perhaps their most important role, and we have seen many state and local voter turnouts that are the lowest in our country’s history.
Recent presidential elections have been an exception with high voter turnouts, but the success last year was overshadowed by claims of voter fraud that had no basis of fact. Voters who are well-informed don’t accept those false claims without proof, and there was none.
Partisanship is today’s biggest government problem. The country’s two major political parties refuse to work together.
The most recent example is the effort of Democrats in Congress to enact legislation that would strike down hurdles to voting, curb the ability to manipulate voting districts in one party’s favor and curtail the influence of big money in politics.
Republicans say the voting proposal is federal intrusion into a process that has been controlled by the states. They see those measures as benefiting Democrats with higher turnout among minority voters. However, Republicans at the same time are pushing their own bills in the 30 legislatures they control that would make it more difficult to vote.
Somewhere in between those two schools of thought there is a way to compromise and serve both parties’ interests. Unfortunately, many of today’s officeholders have either forgotten or never knew enough American history to know how to reach common ground.
The framers of the U.S. Constitution knew how to compromise because delegates had to give ground on many key parts of the document so that it would be acceptable.
Perhaps the greatest compromise came when delegates adopted the Virginia plan that provided for a House of Representatives based on population and the New Jersey plan that provided for two senators from each state.
The six former secretaries of education are right when they say our democratic institutions are in trouble — fragile is the word they used.
And until we return to those principles that made this country great, not much is going to change.
We must get better at learning that other people’s views have merit, and that we need to work with them to find workable solutions. The return to the teaching of American history and civics is one way to help the next generation get this country back on track. Too much time has already been wasted.