Gasoline tax is back in news

Another effort to increase the state’s 20-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax will take place during the legislative session beginning April 12. If approved, the increase would help pay for new Interstate 10 bridges at Lake Charles and Baton Rouge.
Previous bills have provided for those projects, but they haven’t been successful. However, this time there are some new wrinkles in the plan.
First, the bill is being sponsored by Rep. Jack McFarland of Jonesboro, one of the House’s more conservative Republicans. An earlier effort to increase the gas tax by 17 cents in 2017 got out of a House committee, but never came up for a floor vote. A 2019 bill never got out of committee.
McFarland’s bill creates an initial increase of 10 cents per gallon in 2021 that would raise $300 million annually. It would add an additional two-cent increase every other year through 2033 for a total increase of 22 cents per gallon. By 2033, the increase would raise $660 million more annually and boost the total state gas tax to 42 cents per gallon.
The increase is estimated to cost $400 per year per vehicle. Electric vehicles would pay a $400 annual fee at registration. Hybrid vehicles would pay an annual $200 fee.
Louisiana motorists now pay 38.4 cents per gallon in gasoline taxes, which includes the 20-cent state tax and 18.4-cent federal tax. The state doubled its 8-cent-per-gallon gas tax in 1984 and added 4 cents more in 1989, over 30 years ago.
Second, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards isn’t making the tax proposal part of his legislative package. He backed the 2017 effort, but said he doubts McFarland’s bill could get the two-thirds majority vote required.
This time around, Republican critics won’t be able to blame the legislation on what they like to call Edwards — “a tax and spend liberal Democrat.”
Third, the tax increase is getting a lukewarm reception from Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). He said the timing is bad because of the emphasis lawmakers will need to give to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wilson also isn’t happy about the inference in the legislation that DOTD hasn’t been efficient and needs more transparency in its operations. McFarland said his bill “brings a balance of reform with revenue.”
Wilson said his agency has made major strides despite a low gas tax, and he added, “We have reformed and reformed and reformed.”
Fourth, Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and former chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, has expressed skepticism on whether any gas tax hike is feasible in 2021.
McFarland said he has kept both Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, updated and added, “They have encouraged me to continue to go out and work on this reform measure.”
OK, what are the selling points?
Louisiana has the seventh lowest state gas tax in the country, according to Tax Foundation. The lowest state rates are in Alaska, 13.77 cents; Missouri, 17.42 cents; and Mississippi, 18.79 cents.
California has the highest state tax of 63.05 cents per gallon. Then come Pennsylvania, 58.7 cents; Illinois, 52.16 cents; and New Jersey, 50.7 cents. Add the 18.4-cent federal tax to each of those to get the total gasoline tax in those states.
Louisiana has a $15 billion backlog of road and bridge repairs and a $13 billion list of essential new projects like the two new bridges. McFarland said if something isn’t done, the state’s next governor will be facing zero expenditure on roads and bridges. The state’s crumbling roads and bridges are driving new and existing businesses away, he said, and DOTD is going to run out of money.
The new funds will be split two ways — 60 percent will go to work on existing rural and urban roads and bridges and 40 percent will go for new projects, like the two bridges.
McFarland said $780 million in federal funds come with his bill, and that money would otherwise go to other states. He said 31 states have increased investments in their roads and bridges since 2013 by increasing their gas taxes.
“Every state is doing multiple things,” McFarland said. “Where Louisiana only simply focuses on gas tax, other states are looking at gas tax, in addition to sales tax, in addition to tolls. Everyone is being innovative.”
It comes as no surprise that Americans for Prosperity, one of the country’s most conservative organizations, opposes the gas tax increase. Its deputy director for Louisiana calls the proposal “too radical” at a time when so many are struggling and out of work.
The Louisiana Coalition to Fix Our Roads is pushing the increase, and McFarland has said support for his proposal is building. It’s definitely long past time to do something about the state’s crumbling roads and bridges and the need for new bridges at Lake Charles and Baton Rouge.
If this proposed gas tax increase isn’t the answer, opponents need to do more than complain. They need to come up with better solutions to serious road and bridge problems.