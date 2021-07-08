Former governor is survivor

Former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards is undergoing hospice care at his home in Gonzales, but don’t count him out just yet. Edwards has proved during his 93 years on this earth that he has great staying power.
Edwards said, “While people assume that hospice means I’m dying, I assure everyone it’s simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody. I’ve made no bones that I have considered myself on borrowed time for 20 years, and we each know that all this fun has to end at some point.”
The former governor went to the hospital Sunday, complaining of significant pain in his right lung. However, physicians who performed a battery of tests said they revealed nothing. Edwards turns 94 on Aug. 7, and said he is planning his 95th birthday party for next summer.
I started writing a political column in October of 1975 when Edwards was running for his second term. He quickly became a popular topic because he has always been a colorful and quotable politician.
Over the last 46 years, I have written enough columns about Edwards to fill a couple of books. Longtime readers know that the two of us have been adversaries for many of those years.
Edwards was a successful reformer during his first term. The American Press endorsed Edwards in 1971 along with state Sens. J. Bennett Johnston of Shreveport and John Schwegmann of Metairie, the owner of nine supermarkets in the New Orleans area.
Schwegmann made quite an entry when he visited the American Press. He came into the newspaper handing out some brooms, which he said would be used by him to make a clean sweep of state government.
Edwards and Johnston made the runoff with 23.8 and 17.8 percent of the vote, respectively. Schwegmann finished in fifth place. Gillis Long, a fourth cousin of Huey “Kingfish” Long, finished third and Speedy Long, another fourth cousin, finished in eighth place. Jimmie Davis, who had served two terms as governor, came in fourth with 11.8 percent of the vote.
The American Press called it a revolution at the polls and said it would be difficult to choose between Edwards and Johnston. It said they were two of a kind, were young, articulate, confident and experienced.
“We think they are honest and efficient and highly able men,” the newspaper said. “Either will make an excellent governor.”
Edwards won the Democratic runoff election by a margin of less than 8,000 votes out of 1.1 million cast. He defeated Republican Dave Treen in the Feb. 1, 1972, general election.
Voters had fewer people to elect in single-member districts in 1975. It was also the state’s first open primary election when candidates of all parties ran at the same time.
The American Press endorsed Edwards, saying his performance justified a second term. It said the state had balanced budgets, taxes weren’t raised and a survey had shown that Louisiana citizens’ state and local taxes were the lowest in the nation.
Charity Hospital was reopened, the former Chennault Air Force Base became an educational facility, McNeese State University was expanded, local roads were four-laned and a long-delayed Interstate 210 program got off dead center.
Edwards won the governor’s race in 1975 with 62.3 percent of the vote in the primary. Days later he made a surprise statement to The AP: “I doubt very, very seriously that I will ever again seek election to any state, district or parish office in Louisiana.”
The fact that Edwards couldn’t run for a third term probably influenced his comments, but we now know he wasn’t going away. Treen won the 1979 election and Edwards stayed on the sidelines, second-guessing Treen during most of the Republican’s term.
Although the reformer tag no longer fit Edwards, he became the state’s first threeterm governor, winning over 64 percent of the vote in the 1983 primary. He opened his term seeking a $1 billion tax increase and had other problems.
Buddy Roemer ran as a reformer and became the next governor when Edwards dropped out of the 1987 runoff. Ex-Klansman David Duke surfaced during the next four years and ended up in the 1991 gubernatorial runoff with Edwards. I had no choice then but to support Edwards, who won with 61 percent of the vote.
After leaving office in 1996, Edwards was convicted of federal corruption charges in connection with gambling and served a prison term. He was released in 2011 as The AP said “with his quick wit intact.”
Edwards is still extremely popular with politicians and voters alike. We wish him well, and as we said at the beginning, don’t count Edwards out just yet.