Everyone deserves health care

Louisiana is a poor state, and it is an unhealthy state. That has been our situation for too many years now, but the coronavirus pandemic may have produced the catalyst to begin to change the health care for all our citizens.
A task force appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards has been charged with the task of finding out why 59 percent of the state’s coronavirus deaths have been African-Americans when they only comprise 32 percent of the population. Edwards said this disparity has existed for generations, and he wants the task force to find some answers.
“We’ve learned there are similar disparities in other states, but that doesn’t make it any less alarming,” the governor said.
African-Americans aren’t the only segment of our population dying from this deadly virus. All citizens in this state who are obese and those who have diabetes, kidney disease, high blood pressure and heart disease have had a difficult time overcoming COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
So what’s the solution? First, that task force needs to determine who doesn’t have health care and how can they get it.
Medicaid, the federal-state health care program for poor and lowincome Americans, has provided health care for 1.7 million Louisianans, over one-third of our 4.8 million population.
Edwards expanded Medicaid when he took office in 2016, and nearly a half-million citizens benefited. The number of uninsured in the state dropped dramatically after the program went into effect.
Many citizens have been lucky enough to enjoy good health care coverage with their employers and with Medicare after they reach 65. However, the ever-rising cost of health insurance is making even employer coverage too costly for some.
Those who don’t have health care coverage make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, and they don’t have enough income to purchase health care insurance. The task force needs to figure out how that segment of our population can get some kind of coverage.
The most difficult solution for better health is to have everyone change their belief that we can always “let the good times roll” and not be concerned about our health. Changing that attitude requires a lifestyle change, which is hard to do.
I had to make that choice back in 1995. It all began in 1985 when my wife had a minor heart attack. Jo Ann had heard about Dr. Dean Ornish, president and founder of the nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institute in California, who advocates diet and lifestyle changes.
Jo Ann asked Ornish if he knew anyone in this part of the country who held similar beliefs. That is how the two of us eventually became patients of Dr. K. Lance Gould, professor and founding director of the Weatherhead PET Imaging Center for Preventing and Reversing Heart Disease in Houston.
Gould put Jo Ann on a diet, exercise and medication program, and I just drove her to Houston and sat in during her six-month office visits. During one of those visits, Gould asked if there were heart problems in my family.
When I told him my parents and older brother all died of heart complications, he said I had better have a PET scan of my coronary arteries. After my first scan in 1995, Dr. Gould said if I didn’t get on a program like my wife’s, I was headed for a major heart attack. I had quit smoking in 1980, and it was difficult. However, that wasn’t enough.
The pet scan results were alarming, and I took Gould’s advice. Diet, exercise and medication isn’t an easy combination, but another pet scan in 1999 showed considerable improvement. My last one in 2007 looked great. I didn’t realize how important all of that was until I saw a Lake Charles attorney at Gould’s office one day who had lost considerable weight.
I asked if he was a patient of Gould’s, and he said, “Yes, I am. He saved my life.”
I tell this story about our medical history because I believe Gould saved our lives as well. His program of diet, exercise and medication has helped us avoid expensive heart bypass and other difficult operations.
One of the keys to solving the disparity problem revealed by the coronavirus pandemic is to figure out how more Louisianans can get better health care through lifestyle changes that include regular checkups, better diet, exercise and the medications they need.
Dr. Gould is the author of “Heal Your Heart: How to Prevent or Reverse Heart Disease,” which is described as the first popular book to distill scientific and medical knowledge into simple graphics and text for non-medical readers.
This virus has hit African-Americans hard. However, we must remember that they aren’t the only citizens lacking health care coverage and the financial resources they need to live healthier lives and survive deadly viruses.
I have reached the age of 86, thanks to a cardiologist who asked the right questions. No one else in my immediate family had made it to 80.