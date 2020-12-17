Election challenges damaging

The men and women who manned the polls on presidential election day and those who counted the votes at day’s end and beyond in a number of states have been slandered unlike any who have served in those roles before. Without solid evidence to back up their claims, President Trump and his Republican sympathizers have accused those loyal Americans of election fraud.
The Advocate in a Wednesday editorial talked about “the increasingly pathetic noise of the losing party.” It said election challenges are allowed by law but there has been no evidence of fraud. And numerous courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court with three Trump-appointed justices, have clearly said the evidence isn’t there.
Sadly, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge is the only member of the state’s seven Republican congressmen with the courage to admit that Democrat Joe Biden has won the presidential election.
“Obviously, he is the presidentelect,” Cassidy told CNN on Sunday. “He has 270 Electoral College votes. We’re the law and order party. We are a nation of a Constitution. We’re a nation of laws … If we’re a nation of laws, and this is the Constitution and this is the law and this is how it breaks out, and the courts have ruled, then President-elect Biden is going to be our next president.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky also said the Electoral College has spoken and he congratulated Biden. However, his admission hasn’t swayed other Republican officials who refuse to break with Trump for fear of losing voter support in their next re-election bids.
Many see Trump’s challenge of the election for what it really is — the most unsuccessful legal challenge of a presidential election in this nation’s history. The downside is what it means for future losers. As one official said, “If you lose, you basically say you didn’t lose. You say you were cheated.”
Ralph Gossard, a retired university administrator in Baton Rouge, in an October letter to The Advocate, explained how he believes people are being misled.
“Our ‘news’ channels flood us with stories of conspiracies, corruption, misdeeds, real or faked news, lies and more lies, all designed to keep us at a fever pitch of interest, quivering in anticipation of the next episode,” Gossard said. “Then, the social media titans appear to be determined to use their unprecedented technological prowess to shape the direction and content of American thinking.”
Louisiana’s Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry has bought into the Trump conspiracy theories “hook, line and sinker.” He and 16 other GOP attorneys general got their states involved in a Texas lawsuit aimed at throwing out the votes of four swing states that went to Biden.
The U.S. Supreme Court, with those three Trump-appointed justices, rejected what everyone knew was a long-shot effort. The high court made it clear that Texas, Louisiana and the other states that joined the lawsuit “had not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
Landry got Louisiana involved in the Texas lawsuit for the same reason he never misses an opportunity to try and make news. He has his eyes on the Louisiana governor’s mansion.
When you look back at Trump’s election challenges, you can’t help but see the humor in the way others describe the futile effort. A Democratic state representative in Michigan, for example, had a great response after a four-hour hearing where Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, argued that fraud had occurred during that state’s election.
“Throughout this hearing, my colleagues continued to speak in circles about ‘getting to the bottom of this.’ But we’re already at the bottom, and there’s nothing down here. Down here at the bottom of all this, it’s just a dark, empty place,” the legislator said.
Edward B. Foley, a constitutional law expert, said, “What makes this year’s narrow escape so unnerving is how far the plot to overthrow the election got with so little factual ammunition.”
The federal government’s own cyber security team declared this year’s election was “the most secure in American history.” Trump’s U.S. Attorney General William Barr said the U.S. Department of Justice uncovered no evidence that would change the election outcome.
As a student and former teacher of American history and civics, it’s disturbing to me to see so much turmoil over a presidential election that may have been the most closely watched and most accurate election in modern times.
I have covered Louisiana elections since 1961, and the mostly senior citizens who man the polls on election day and those who work in the clerk of court and secretary of state’s offices that handle the returns are dependable, dedicated and determined to get it right. And no one has produced any credible evidence that the 2020 presidential election was any different in any other state in the country.