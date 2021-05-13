Election bills steal spotlight

Some misconceptions about Louisiana’s elections have surfaced during the rush of Republican state legislators to change an election system that isn’t broken. The state’s GOP lawmakers are joining Republicans in 46 other states who have filed 350 restrictive voting bills.
Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, has filed three voting measures, and a little bit of state history should help clear up a statement she has made in defense of one her bills. She wants the legislative auditor to do regular audits of local, state and federal elections.
Cloud has mentioned a number of times that a legislative audit 20 years ago of the office of commissioner of elections led to an arrest and conviction and she says election audits haven’t been done since then. The arrest and conviction she is referring to is about kickbacks and other problems, but had nothing to do with the conduct of elections.
Here is that little bit of history:
Things were working well in the secretary of state’s office that handled elections in 1956, However, Gov. Earl K. Long got into a controversy with then-Secretary of State Wade O. Martin Jr. The secretary at that time also handled insurance matters and was custodian of voting machines.
Long succeeded in getting the Legislature to take away Martin’s control of voting machines and insurance matters. Both positions became elective in the 1959 gubernatorial election. Rufus D. Hayes of Baton Rouge became insurance commissioner and Doug Fowler became voting machine custodian, a position that eventually became commissioner of elections.
Jerry Fowler, Doug Fowler’s son, became commissioner of elections in 1980 and held the job until 2000. And there is a reason audits ended 20 years ago.
The legislative auditor audits state agencies at least once every seven years, but the commissioner of elections was no longer a state agency 20 years ago. That elected position was eliminated and election duties were returned to the secretary of state’s office in 2004, primarily because of Fowler’s legal problems that sent him to prison.
OK, what did Fowler do?
The audit of Fowler’s office that legislative auditor Dan Kyle did in 1999 spelled it all out. Two companies owned by the wife of an elections department employee were paid $500,000 to transport voting machines.
A part-time employee and his father made over $84,000 on storage contracts. Two high-ranking employees who lived outside of Baton Rouge claimed food and lodging expenses while on the job. A director used department employees and a department vehicle to move personal furniture to another home on paid state time.
After protesting his innocence, Fowler eventually pleaded guilty in November of 2000 of taking kickbacks in a scheme that prosecutors said netted him millions of dollars. He received a five-year sentence. Seven other charges were dropped because of his plea agreement.
Working with contractors, Fowler bought voting machines, unneeded parts and maintenance services for inflated prices. He actually pleaded guilty to one count each of malfeasance and conspiracy to commit money-laundering.
Nothing in that 1999 legislative audit said anything about election irregularities. There were none, and to imply there may have been some voting problems only causes voters to lose confidence in an election system that works extremely well.
Louisiana has many elections, and Cloud’s bill says the auditor is required to examine, audit or review all local, state and federal elections. Those who opposed her bill said that could become an extremely costly process for problems that don’t exist.
Sen. Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge, in his effort to defend what Cloud is trying to do said her legislation is necessary because young people don’t trust elections. That, too, is an exaggeration.
It has been proved that where older people vote in large numbers, younger Americans also have better turnouts. What younger people don’t trust are politicians who don’t live up to their promises and who pass laws that make voting too complicated.
Bills have been introduced in the Legislature, for example, that make it harder to vote absentee, that make too many revisions to the state’s election code, that set up rules for drop boxes the state hasn’t used and increase the number of poll watchers that aren’t necessary during elections.
Louisiana has had problems purchasing new voting machine recently, and some changes may be needed there. However, the voting machine bills making their way through the current session are too complicated.
Thanks to the efforts of Republican Suzanne Haik Terrell, the state commissioner of elections from 2000 to 2004, and those who have followed her, today’s Louisiana elections system is one of the best in the country. Terrell streamlined its operations and advocated the merging of her office with the secretary of state, and it happened.
The secretary of state’s office is up for its regular legislative audit, and that should be sufficient to determine how well things are going. Like some of those other election bills, Cloud’s is also overkill.