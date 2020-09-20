Edwards recall going nowhere

LAFAYETTE — Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has demonstrated strong and effective leadership through two of the most serious crises to ever confront any state chief executive, and those trying to recall him are wasting time and resources that could be put to better use.
The same thing can be said about Republican legislators who have been trying to seriously reduce the governor’s powers since he began his second term. They have had a difficult time accepting the fact that voters gave Edwards four more years in office.
The decisive way Edwards has handled the coronavirus pandemic and the restoration effort after Hurricane Laura are clear evidence of his West Point and military background that have helped him steer the state on a steady recovery course.
President Donald Trump was one of the earliest to praise the Democratic governor’s response to the pandemic. Their close working relationship has been extremely beneficial for Louisiana, and that continues even today.
Trump has never hesitated to give Louisiana citizens everything the governor has requested. All of this has taken place while Republican legislators were plotting to overthrow Edwards’ emergency decision-making. And they haven’t let up.
The Pelican Institute, a research and education organization, has moved to the far right and joined the governor’s critics. Here is some of what it has said about the way Edwards has handled the coronavirus pandemic.
“… This has dragged on for far too long, and the damage done during this time will be extremely difficult to reverse.
“We’re currently facing two serious crises that must be addressed with equal effort and urgency — the health threat posed by COVID-19 and the destruction of livelihoods (that) shutdown mandates leave in their wake. From there, of course, many tasks remain…”
The institute wants the Legislature to enact laws that take away powers the state constitution gives the governor to handle emergencies like the pandemic and hurricane restoration, “to ensure every citizen’s rights and liberties are protected the next time we face a public health crisis.”
No one’s rights or liberties have been violated. Almost daily briefings by Edwards have kept citizens safe and well-informed about the state’s responses to the pandemic and the hurricane aftermath.
The general public obviously agrees. One of the latest polls on the governor’s performance showed he had a 66 percent approval rating, and only an 18 percent unfavorable rating.
The governor has strictly followed the guidelines laid out by the White House coronavirus task force, and he has consulted with health experts at every level before making his decisions.
When Hurricane Laura struck Southwest Louisiana, Edwards’ response was quick and effective. That was a real challenge because the hurricane was described as the fifth strongest storm to make landfall in the United States and “the most powerful storm ever to make landfall in Louisiana.” It was also the first in memory to maintain major hurricane strength as it traveled through the state.
Why are the critics unhappy with Edwards? The recall accuses him of impeding the constitutional freedoms and livelihoods of all Louisiana citizens without concrete scientific data and forcing them to wear masks in all public places.
KLFY-TV in Lafayette quoted one critic who said, “I’m not happy with the way Edwards has handled the pandemic, I’m not happy he’s killed the oil industry, many other things he hasn’t done that I’m not satisfied with.”
As you can see, there isn’t much meat on those bones of criticism.
Is Edwards worried? Apparently not. He was asked about the recall petition at a recent news conference.
“There’s a recall petition circulating?” Edwards asked, before smiling. He then said, “There are a lot of things that keep me up at night. That’s not one of them.”
Those distributing recall petitions have to collect roughly 600,000 signatures and they have 180 days from Aug. 31 to do the job. That is considered an extremely difficult thing to do.
An effort to recall former Gov. Bobby Jindal in 2012 failed to make the ballot. Ballotpedia said there were no fewer than five recall efforts against Jindal that had failed in the past.
Edwards, with help from the Legislature, got this state back in good fiscal shape during his first term, and his performance so far during his second term is first-rate.
The current recall effort is simply another case of “sour grapes.”