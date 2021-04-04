Easter is time to remember

A strong Christian faith often begins at an early age, and that strength comes from unforgettable role models. I have had many, and the approach of Easter brought back some fond memories of my early years.
I suppose my mother was my first role model. She knew a solid education and church membership were keys to the good life, and I thank God often for the life I’ve had.
Jo Ann, my late wife, was also a great role model for our children, and they, too, are active in the faith.
One of the best decisions my mother ever made was for our family to become charter members of University Methodist Church when it opened south of town. The young people I met at Methodist Youth Fellowship meetings on Sunday evenings became lifelong friends.
Members of our church became role models when they joined the fight against illegal gambling that was taking place all over Louisiana. Illegal gambling was tearing away at the moral fiber of Calcasieu Parish in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
Public officials condoned illegal gambling by their silence and unwillingness to enforce the state’s laws against gambling, and that is why the American Press got involved.
The newspaper initiated an antigambling fight through its editorials and personal columns written by Kenneth Dixon under the heading, “Charley Lake says.” His characters included the “Man in the Green Eyeshade,” the “Cajun on the Corner” and the “Old Cynic.” It was an effective approach.
The Rev. William O. “Bill” Byrd, University’s first pastor from 1947 to 1951, and G.G. “Buck” Buchanan, a member, were in the forefront of an organized citizens’ effort in 1951 and 1952 to put an end to wide-open gambling.
Like many other men and women of faith in the community at the time they obviously believed Edmund Burke who said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
When the gambling fight was over, the hundreds of citizens who joined the movement felt they had lost the battle. But as time would prove, they had won the war.”
Working through an organization called the People’s Action Group (PAG), citizens targeted public officials who refused to enforce the state’s anti-gambling laws. However, instead of indicting those officials, a grand jury indicted Dixon and four other American Press newsmen on charges of defaming over a dozen public officials.
Rev. Byrd testified at Dixon’s trial and said if Dixon was guilty, so were members of the Calcasieu Parish Ministerial Association. He said Dixon “was only reporting honestly what we said.”
A heated race for Calcasieu Parish sheriff took place in 1952, and the PAG ended up endorsing John Flanders, a major opponent of Sheriff Henry A. “Ham” Reid Jr. Flanders led the primary, and a parish gambler said, “We carried the thing too far and the people picked this man Flanders and took out after us. I don’t know for sure yet, but it looks like we’re finished.”
Reid had other plans. He registered over 4,200 new voters who made the difference in the runoff and he was re-elected. However, the gambling fight had attracted national attention. Two Life magazine representatives were here to cover the defamation trials.
A New Orleans judge was assigned to hear the defamation cases and he acquitted the five newspapermen. He said any citizen or newspaper had the right to criticize public officials.
“Good people” won after all when Reid apparently decided they had spoken loud and clear on illegal gambling. He closed it down in succeeding years as one of the nation’s toughest crime fighters.
Dixon and Rev. Byrd received national Freedom Foundation awards “for outstanding contributions to freedom during 1951.” In late September of 1990, Buchanan and Rev. Byrd celebrated a 40-year friendship.
I didn’t realize it at the time, but Byrd had become one of my role models. His willingness to stand up and be counted against the forces of gambling and the officials who condoned their illegal operations set an example for me and many others.
Byrd gave real life meaning to what Christian responsibility ought to be about. He and I became friends and kept in touch for the rest of his life. I had no idea during those turbulent years that I would eventually become a newspaperman.
The late Thomas B. Shearman Sr., who purchased the American Press in 1943, told me in my early years at the newspaper that the anti-gambling fight made the American Press a major influence in the community. It has been involved in many good government crusades over the years and has encouraged citizens, as it did in those early years, to also play a part.
Rev. Byrd has been just one of many ministers I have known through the years and to this day who have practiced what they preached and taken the high moral ground.
What better time than Easter to remember those who have lived by example and strengthened our faith?