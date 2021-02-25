Don't let doubters mislead you

Some people never seem to tire of questioning and second-guessing the medical experts when it comes to COVID-19, the deadly coronavirus pandemic disease. The fact that over 500,000 people in this country have died from the disease doesn’t seem to bother them one bit.
Medical scientists admit there is much they don’t know about the disease or how well we are protected after that second vaccination. And they are honest enough to admit there are unanswered questions.
So, if they aren’t sure, why should we give any credibility to those nonmedical conspiracy spreaders who refuse to believe what is known about the disease.
Only time will make it possible to know everything we need to know about COVID-19. And when 75 to 80 percent of the people are fully vaccinated, the answers will come.
Meanwhile, there are some guidelines to follow while we are waiting for more answers. Unfortunately, we can forget about those who refuse to wear masks, follow other rules or get the vaccinations. They believe it’s all a hoax or that medical experts are lying. Not many of them are going to change.
More and more people are getting vaccinated, and they want to know what they can do now that they were advised not to do before. The Associated Press, which those conspiracy spreaders also don’t trust, contacted some of those folks.
An 81-year-old Miami woman said she is looking forward to seeing friends, resuming fitness classes and running errands after nearly a year of being cautious and ordering groceries online.
Medical experts said fully vaccinated people shouldn’t shed their masks just yet or get back to normal activities right away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hasn’t changed most of its guidelines, at least for now. It said people should keep wearing masks, observing 6-foot distances and avoiding crowds.
The vaccines are highly effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, especially severe illness and death, but no one knows how well they block spread of the disease. Studies are underway to find out.
Israel has vaccinated a large fraction of its population and scientists worldwide are watching how the outbreak responds as those vaccinations increase. Medical scientists are also tracking whether the vaccines protect against the new, mutated versions of the virus.
Dr. Walter Orenstein, an infectious disease expert at Emory University, has been vaccinated and he said he scrupulously continues to follow the CDC guidelines.
E. John Wherry, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania, said, “It’s hard to tell who got vaccinated and who didn’t if you’re just walking around the grocery store.”
Wherry and others are asked whether rules for being in public are the same as, “What’s safe for Grandma to do at home, with family or close friends, after she’s vaccinated?”
Someone with cancer or the frail elderly may not be as well-protected as others. However, Wherry said most vaccinated people should feel “more confident about going shopping or going to see your grandkids or giving your daughter a hug.” That’s because the chances of a fully vaccinated person getting seriously ill, while not zero, are low, Wherry said.
“Friends coming over for dinner, we should still try to follow the guidelines,” he said. “You never know who is compromised, where the vaccine may not work as well.”
Some fully vaccinated people want to know what they should do if they are exposed to someone who is infected. The CDC said no quarantine is necessary as long as the vaccinated person shows no symptoms and it’s been at least two weeks but not longer than three months since their second dose.
While precautions are still necessary, there is some good news for those who have been fully vaccinated. Dr. Luciana Borio, a former Food and Drug Administration scientist, said don’t underestimate how important it is for the vaccinated to feel less anxiety as they run errands or go to work while following public health measures.
Borio said even with a trip to the grocery store, “there was always the anxiety about, ‘Was that the contact that’s going to make me infected?’ That is a very powerful change in one’s living situation.”
I’ve had both Pfizer shots and it’s been four weeks since the second one. I plan to continue wearing a mask when out in public, observing social distancing and avoiding crowds — while enjoying a greater sense of relief.
There is still too much about COVID-19 that some of the best medical minds in this country and around the world don’t know. They will eventually have more and more answers, and all of us will be able to look forward to the day when we can enjoy some sense of normalcy.
Meanwhile, don’t expect the conspiracy buffs and pandemic doubters to change their false allegations or quit trying to fill our minds with their own unproven versions of medical science. I love life, so I’m sticking with the experts.