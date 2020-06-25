Don't blame the messenger

For anyone to say he or she is disappointed that Louisiana will stay in Phase 2 of the coronavirus pandemic recovery for another month is understandable. However, to blame Gov. John Bel Edwards for his decision to delay going into Phase 3 for an additional four weeks is blatantly unfair.
Unfortunately, the state’s hardline Republican conservatives never have a problem finding a way to attack Democrats, and particularly Edwards. Getting the economy back on track, whatever the cost, is always their No. 1 priority. As one of them said, “We simply can’t afford to wait any longer to get Louisiana working.”
The truth is, as The Advocate reported, that health officials consulted by Edwards recommended he halt the reopening after seeing cases and hospitalizations rise sharply in some areas. Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state’s Office of Public Health, said the agency’s “strong recommendation” to the governor was to remain in Phase 2.
The newspaper said Wednesday that Louisiana has averaged more new cases, 775, in the past seven days, than at any point since the week ending April 13, when the state was in the middle of a stay-at-home order. The 1,356 new cases confirmed Tuesday were the most since April 7.
The governor sized up the current situation well when he said, “There are a lot of people out there saying they’re done with the virus. Well, the virus isn’t done with us.”
The pandemic crisis isn’t just a Louisiana problem. The Associated Press made that clear when it talked about “alarming surges in coronavirus cases across the South and West.” The AP said the outbreak is “spiraling out of control” and the “hardwon progress against the scourge is slipping away.”
The cause of all of this has been easily traced back to Americans’ unwillingness to wear facemasks and keep their distance from others. New Orleans parties, for example, that attracted hundreds of people “shoulder to shoulder” led to at least 25 positive coronavirus cases. One eyewitness said there was “hardly a mask in sight.”
Lake Charles is another area of concern. The rise in new COVID-19 cases has resulted in a number of local restaurants and bars having to close temporarily for the second time. Some of their employees either went to crowded bars or other large gatherings and became infected. The owners of these establishments made these decisions on their own because of their concern for their employees and their customers.
Edwards said he had no immediate plans to reverse the reopening. but it could happen “if we don’t get back on top of this and institute more restrictions.” That possibility is on the table, he said, if the state starts to approach levels of hospitalizations that could overwhelm hospitals.
“Many of you are doing the right thing, and I thank you for it,” Edwards said. “It’s incredibly disappointing to hear that there are still some people who refuse to wear masks in public, which puts all of us at greater risk of becoming sick.
“I implore Louisianans to be good neighbors, to stay at home when they are experiencing symptoms, to avoid crowds, physically distance and to wear a mask when not around their immediate household, whether inside or outside.”
The CEO and president of Houston’s Methodist Hospital made it clear this is a national problem. “It is snowballing,” he said. “We will most certainly see more people die as a result of this spike.” He said the number of hospital admissions has tripled since Memorial Day to more than 1,400 across eight hospital systems in the Houston Metropolitan area.
A respiratory therapist said, “Everybody is out lounging on the beaches. Just thinking that it’s over. And it’s not. It’s far from being over. And, unfortunately, it’s those people that will keep this pandemic going.”
A Florida health officer said, “A lot of transmission happened there (in Orlando). People are very close. People are not wearing masks. People are drinking, shouting, dancing, sweating, kissing and hugging, all the things that happen in bars. And all of those things that happen are not good for COVID-19.”
The AP said governors in Texas, Arizona, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina resisted statewide mask requirements, leaving the decision up to local authorities. However, this week some of them are beginning to institute mask requirements.
Gov. Edwards has been on top of the coronavirus pandemic from the beginning. A retired nonprofit executive from Baton Rouge said in early May the governor was listening to medical experts and scientists when he makes his decisions and following the president’s reopening recommendations.
Two of her sons are in business, she said, and both are struggling and facing financial uncertainty. However, she said both of them agreed that caution is needed in reopening the economy.
The economy will bounce back, but Louisiana and the nation have to first come to grips with the devastating coronavirus pandemic that is rearing its ugly head again.