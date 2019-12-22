Don't delay impeachment trial

President Donald Trump last week became the third American president to be impeached. The Democrats were behind this one, and other political parties were in power for the other two.
Democrats, who control the U.S. House, voted 230-197 to charge Trump with abuse of power and 229-198 to charge him with obstruction of Congress.
Next up will be a trial in the U.S. Senate that will be presided over by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Like the two previous presidents, the Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to convict Trump.
Andrew Johnson of Tennessee was the first president to be impeached, and one vote in the U.S. Senate kept him from being convicted and removed from office. Former President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998, and the Senate never came close to the 67 votes needed for conviction.
The U.S. House in 1868 voted 128 to 47 to impeach Johnson, and the impeachment resolution contained 11 articles. The first and last articles were the most important. The first said he violated the Tenure of Office Act, and the 11th said he conspired against Congress and the Constitution.
Johnson had become president after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, which occurred on April 14, 1885. It was only six weeks after Lincoln’s inauguration for a second term. Johnson kept Lincoln’s Cabinet, and its most important job was to restore the South to the Union.
Both Lincoln and Johnson hoped to restore the Union as quickly as possible, and they had the support of most Democrats and conservative Republicans. However, a group known as the Radical Republicans supported harsh measures for the South.
Tension developed after the Radicals in Congress passed the Tenure of Office Act that said the president couldn’t remove any official from office without the Senate’s approval if it had confirmed the appointments.
Johnson resisted the attempt to control his authority, and he suspended Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton. Stanton locked himself in his office and refused to let anyone take over. He stayed in office until after Johnson’s impeachment trial.
The Senate trial began on March 13, 1868, and Chief Justice Samuel P. Chase presided. As the trial went on, it became apparent the Radicals didn’t have a strong case. Conviction required a two-thirds vote, or 36 votes from the 54 members of the Senate. Johnson knew 19 votes could save him.
Sen. James Grimes of Iowa had been stricken with paralysis, and was brought in from his sickbed on May 16 to vote not guilty. Sen. Thaddeus Stevens, the leader of the Radicals, was too ill to walk, and had to be carried in. The final tally of 19 to 35 acquitted Johnson by one vote.
Other votes were taken with the same results. Johnson finished out his term and was elected to the Senate in 1874, becoming the only former president at that time to serve as a senator.
Republicans controlled both the House and Senate when Clinton was impeached. The House voted to impeach Clinton on Oct. 8, 1998. The vote was 258-176, and 31 Democrats joined the Republicans.
The specific charges were lying under oath and obstruction of justice. The charges grew out of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Clinton by Paula Jones and from Clinton’s testimony denying he had engaged in a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The charges arose from an investigation by Ken Starr, an independent counsel.
Chief Justice William Rehnquist presided over the trial that began in January of 1999. It would have taken 67 votes to convict Clinton.
Clinton was acquitted Feb. 12 on both counts. On Article 1, 45 senators voted to convict and 55 voted for acquittal. On Article 2, 50 senators voted to convict and 50 voted for acquittal. Clinton remained in office for the remainder of his second term.
The Watergate scandal eventually resulted in the 1974 resignation of President Richard Nixon. He resigned before he could be impeached, which was expected.
The Constitution says senators sit as jurors, House lawmakers serve as prosecutors known as managers and the chief justice presides. The Washington Post said senators make the other decisions about whether to call witnesses, what kind of evidence to admit and how long to make the proceedings.
The newspaper said the Clinton impeachment trial allowed no new evidence and only taped testimony from key witnesses.
“It was largely considered a successful example of bipartisan cooperation, with Republicans working with Democrats to put together as fair a trial as possible,” the Post said.
Trump can choose his own attorneys and they can cross-examine witnesses, if there are any. The chief justice can overrule something that happens, but senators can overrule him with a vote.
Democratic leaders in the House and Senate are trying to delay the Senate trial, but the sooner this long impeachment episode draws to a close, the better for the country.