Doctors, nurses saved lives

Tuesday, March 9, was the oneyear anniversary most of us would like to forget. It’s the date in 2020 when the first known coronavirus case was identified in Louisiana. For those who believe the pandemic has been a hoax, they need to hear what medical people have been dealing with over the past year.
The Advocate on Sunday traced major events of that year, interviewing the doctors, nurses and medical experts who have been engaged in trying desperately to save people’s lives. Since that first case, COVID-19, the deadly pandemic disease, has killed more than 9,700 Louisianans.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday the nearly 10,000 flags planted in front of the state Capitol represented “an empty seat in somebody’s home somewhere, and also, an empty place in many people’s hearts. Today, we will plant 11 more.”
At its peak, the state saw 74 people die in one day, April 5. The worst week ended on April 11, when 480 people died.
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state’s top coronavirus response official, said the outbreak in New Orleans was the fastest growing outbreak to date in the world for two weeks in the middle of last March. A familiar figure at Edwards’ weekly press conferences, Kanter told the newspaper he had no idea he’d spend the next months working 21-hour days.
Doctors and scientists got their first lecture about the virus in early February of 2020 in an auditorium at LSU’s medical school in New Orleans. Dr. Julio Figueroa, an infectious-disease specialist at LSU Health New Orleans, said, “There were a lot of things we didn’t know. From then on, it was basically like you’re in a tsunami trying to keep afloat.”
Dr. Josh Denson, a critical care pulmonologist and assistant professor at Tulane’s Medical School of Medicine, treated the first known coronavirus patient in Louisiana at the emergency room of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans.
The woman patient was on a ventilator when he entered the room. He looked at the X-ray and immediately shut the room’s open door. However, the whole medical team had already been exposed.
Denson was sent home to quarantine. He slept on an air mattress in the backroom for the next three months.
Ochsner Health System saw its first known patient on March 8. Dr. Grady Creek, a critical care pulmonologist at the west bank campus, said, “This is in our community. She (the patient) hadn’t left her house for a few weeks. She wasn’t traveling.”
New Orleans events were cancelled, but The Advocate said it was too late. Unbeknownst to residents and public health officials, the virus had already been spreading in the city for weeks, and infections likely exploded in number during Mardi Gras.
A New Orleans nursing home became one of the early ones that would see a rapid rise in coronavirus deaths. It had three cases on March 11, and in two weeks, 11 residents had died and 42 were infected.
Kassie McNabb, a nurse, volunteered at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and sent her son to live with her mother for two months. She said a lot of people died shortly after they arrived at the center.
The newspaper said McNabb is a cheerful 31-year-old with the practical attitude of someone who has dealt with plenty of emergencies. However, she said the hardest part was holding an iPad in front of patients as families said goodbye. McNabb remembered a mother of four whose husband watched her die on the iPad, and McNabb broke into tears, barely able to speak.
Dr. Kyle Happel, a pulmonary critical care doctor at University Medical Center in New Orleans, cut a fishing trip short and said over the next month “it was raining patients.”
The situation gets emotional, he said, when he thinks about answering the call to fight an unknown virus. “I feel like I got to pay back some of the investment that was put into me. I was sent to medical school to help people. And I could.”
The coronavirus pandemic wasn’t the only problem. Five hurricanes made landfall in Louisiana from June to October, the total number of unemployed claims was about 25 times the number of claims a year earlier and drug overdoses spiked by 77 percent.
Then, came the vaccines, which first arrived in Louisiana on Dec. 14. The Advocate said hospital workers for the first time in nearly a year had better protection against the virus.
Case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are now the lowest since Thanksgiving week, but Edwards said improvements have stopped and that could mean another surge.
The best defense against that happening is more vaccinations, and those numbers are improving as more citizens have become eligible for the shots.
Louisiana’s medical community has performed admirably throughout the pandemic, and Edwards has been unwavering in managing the crisis. Many Louisianans are alive today because of their courage and unbelievable dedication.