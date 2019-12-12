Democrats getting cold shoulder

Members of the Louisiana House of Representatives demonstrated in 2016 that they were going to pick their own speaker for one of the few times in recent state history. Governors for many years had a major voice in selecting leaders of the House and Senate, but that may be a thing of the past.
The House speaker and Senate president positions are important because they name the chairmen and members of their legislative committees. And committee hearings are the only place where citizens have an opportunity to express their views about pending legislation. It is where real democracy takes place.
Unfortunately, legislative independence and that democracy appear to be headed into extreme territory. House Republicans are now being asked by two governors-in-waiting to name their new speaker without input from fellow Democrats.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry asked the 68 GOP House members to caucus and name the next speaker, completely shutting out the 35 Democrats and 2 independents and the thousands of citizens they represent.
Members of the Senate, meanwhile, plan to use a secret ballot to nominate candidates for their president, which also goes against government transparency and the state’s great open meetings law.
The non-partisan Public Affairs Research Council called the secret ballot plan unconstitutional and said it should be repealed.
PAR President Robert Travis Scott said, “The new Senate taking office in January has an opportunity to launch its fresh term with positive statement about the importance of transparency and accountability in state government. The senators’ constituents have a right to know how their elected representatives vote on such an important matter.”
The Advocate reported that the Senate told PAR the secret ballot rule is allowed because only the nomination process, not the vote, is conducted by secret ballot. PAR argues the nomination process is a “real vote” and the open meetings law specifically prohibits secret balloting.
Sen. Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, reportedly has the 20 majority vote he needs to become president, and Landry said that is why he and Kennedy didn’t write to Senate Republicans. Landry said they reached out to the House Republicans because the leadership selection process seemed further behind and more fractured.
The attorney general told The Associated Press, “I was hearing that there were a number of Republicans who just said, ‘If we don’t have our way, we’re going to negotiate with the Democrats.’”
Landry added, “If you’re going to run as a Republican, if you’re going to get up on the ballot and wear the party label, you have to act like a Republican.”
The AP said the House Republican delegation is meeting in Baton Rouge Friday and the speaker’s race is expected to be a major topic of debate.
The final votes for House speaker and Senate president are scheduled for Jan. 13, and apparently there is going to be a lot of jockeying between now and then.
It comes as no surprise that Kennedy and Landry are already flexing their political muscles. They took over a political action committee created by former U.S. Sen. David Vitter, and have taken complete credit for what is being called the most conservative Louisiana Legislature in 100 years.
“The people of Louisiana have spoken,” the two officials said in their letter to House members. “With their votes for senators and representatives, they have sent a clear message on conservative representation. Honoring those votes by ensuring we have a conservative speaker backed by a majority of our party in the state House is extremely important.”
Kennedy and Landry said they don’t have a preference for which GOP lawmaker becomes House speaker. The AP said Reps. Sherman Mack of Albany and Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales are considered the top two contenders in the behind-thescenes negotiations.
“Whatever member is able to gather the majority of Republican votes should be unanimously nominated and supported by our 68 members,” Kennedy and Landry said.
To completely shut out the 35 Democrats and 2 independents and the many thousands of citizens they represent from having a voice in selection of the next House speaker is one of the most arrogant suggestions we have ever heard.
Kennedy and Landry had an opportunity to run for governor, but chose to sit this one out. Regardless of what excuse they gave for not running in 2019, the truth is they didn’t think they could win.
Now, they have obviously decided they are going to control the Legislature for the next four years, and perhaps make a different decision about running for governor in 2023.
It will be a sad day in the annals of Louisiana political history if Kennedy and Landry succeed in writing off one-third of the Legislature (the Democrats and independens) when it comes to making major decisions about the future of state government.