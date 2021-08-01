Delta variant causing havoc

How disappointing it is to realize that Southwest Louisiana, one of the better educated and culturally advanced areas of the state, has less than one-quarter of its citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Because of the more infectious delta variant of the disease, cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide are climbing rapidly.
Dr. Joe Kanter, state assistant secretary of health, said the 1,740 people who were in the state’s hospitals with COVID-19 Friday represent a number that is seven times higher than it was a month ago.
“It’s unbelievable to be back where we are now,” Kanter said. “It’s remarkable how bad it has gotten so quickly.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards at that same news conference said there were more people with the virus in Baton Rouge hospitals than there were in all state hospitals a month ago.
Vaccinations can reduce those numbers, he said. Persons who are vaccinated are 25 times less likely to contract the virus, be hospitalized or die, he said.
Hurricanes and a flood have taken a major toll in Southwest Louisiana, but they aren’t a legitimate excuse for failing to get protection for our loved ones and the people who touch our lives every day.
Calcasieu Parish last week had only 28.6 percent of its people fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated in area parishes are Jeff Davis, 26.5 percent; Cameron, 23.6 percent; Beauregard, 22.4 percent; Vernon, 19.9 percent; and Allen,19.3 percent.
Charlie William, a Jennings reader, sent me an article titled, “Straight Talk,” which was written by Michael Bertaut, an economist with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. Bertaut said mathematics and the COVID-29 vaccine are two things we can’t live without.
Bertaut said as of July 27, there were 1.7 million Louisianans who were fully vaccinated, which is 36.6 percent of the 4.7 million state population. That means 63.4 percent are unvaccinated, which is almost two out of every three people we meet in our normal day who aren’t fully vaccinated.
Then, Bertaut compares Louisiana to Vermont, which has 66 percent of its population vaccinated. Vermont has a small population, but their residents took action and got the shots.
Louisiana has 29.9 people per 100,000 who are hospitalized. Vermont has 1.3 people per 100,000 and the U.S. has 7.3 per 100,000 who are hospitalized. Louisiana has had 2,798 COVID-19 deaths in 2021. Vermont has had 109 deaths.
“So, we can just keep doing what we’re doing now and have another 2020 with new versions of COVID-29 coming down the pike. Or, you can do the math,” Bertaut said.
Some in this state are doing something about the low vaccination rate in Louisiana. North Oaks Hospital in Hammond gave $100 cash payments to those who signed up for shots. The cost was funded by donations from local businesses and government agencies, and the people responded by getting the shots.
President Biden urged state and local governments to use funds provided by the federal coronavirus relief package to offer people $100 to get vaccinated.
A Louisiana woman whose son refused the shots held a vaccine clinic at his memorial service after he died with the virus.
An East Baton Rouge judge is offering some offenders on probation the option to be vaccinated in lieu of completing community service.
LSU is offering students and employees the chance to win prizes if they get vaccinated.
Perhaps the best reason to get vaccinated comes from newspaper columnist Steven Roberts, husband of the late Cokie Roberts of Louisiana.
Roberts asked readers of his syndicated column in The Advocate last week what they thought Jesus might do about the vaccine.
Roberts answered his own question by quoting from Chapter 22 of the Book of Matthew. A Pharisee asked Jesus about the greatest of the Ten Commandments, and here is what Jesus said:
“Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest and the most important commandment. The second most important commandment is like it: Love your neighbor as you love yourself.”
Roberts said, “That is why the current battle over getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus is so critical — and so confounding. If you really love Jesus, if you really live by his laws, then your choice is clear. Get the shot, not just for yourself, but out of love for others — your family, your friends, your neighbors.”
A common threat requires actions that protect the common good, Roberts said. He added, “What would Jesus do? He’d get the shot and make a TV ad saying so."