Delayed census numbers awaited

The U.S. Census results are running extremely late this year, but state legislators are making plans to carve up the state again. Based on population results, lawmakers will draw new election lines for members of Congress and the state House, Senate, Supreme Court, Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. (BESE).
Local government agencies will also be redrawing their election lines. Reapportionment is the official term for redrawing those lines, but it is also called redistricting, remapping and reshuffling.
Each election district in the state is supposed to contain populations that don’t exceed plus or minus 5 percent of the ideal district population.
Good government advocates don’t like it, but political survival is the top priority most of the time whenever legislators meet to redraw their own districts. Calcasieu Parish, for example, became part of five senatorial districts after the 1990 census.
The death of state Sen. Jack Doland of Lake Charles had senators reaching into his Calcasieu Parish district to get the votes they needed to survive. The result was one senator representing 67.4 percent of Calcasieu and the other four representing 14.9, 7.1, 5.8 and 4.8 percent.
Former state Sen. Armand Brinkhaus, D-Sunset, caused most of the butchering of Calcasieu Parish in 1991. He chose the southeast corner of Calcasieu Parish to get the numbers he wanted. Brinkhaus refused to let his senatorial district become a majority-minority district in the Lafayette area.
Things didn’t get better for Calcasieu until a 1997 lawsuit forced the Legislature to redraw 19 state senatorial districts. The redrawn districts left Calcasieu with just three senators, and one of those three represented all of Jeff Davis Parish.
Sen. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, is the current senator representing part of Calcasieu and all of Jeff Davis Parish. Sens. Ronnie Johns, R-Sulphur, and Mike Reese, R-Leesville, are the other two senators representing parts of Calcasieu.
I quoted a public official in 2001 who explained why reapportionment is confusing. “I’m glad this comes up every 10 years,” he said. “It takes nine years to tell where our voters are.”
If he thought he had a hard time, pity the poor voters who sometimes never find out who really represents them in the Legislature and in Congress.
Drawing congressional district lines is also at times a three-ring circus. Population losses caused elimination of the Louisiana 8th Congressional District seat after the 1990 census. The state then had only seven U.S. House seats.
Legislators drew a second minority congressional district in 1992. Some called it the “Zorro” district because of the way it was shaped. Eight state senators said that forced the creation of five super white voting districts.
Foster Campbell, D-Elm Grove, a member of the PSC, was a state senator in 1992 who said of those white districts, “It’s devastating to the Democratic Party. I think in four years you’ll have only one Democrat incumbent in the state.
Campbell was definitely a great prognosticator. Louisiana lost the 7th Congressional District in this corner of the state after the 2010 census, and it now has only one Democrat among its six U.S. representatives and two U.S. senators.
North Louisiana this year, and like it was after the 2010 census, doesn’t have the population to justify having two congressional districts without reaching into the southern part of the state. However, then-Gov. Bobby Jindal said he would veto any legislation that didn’t make two districts possible.
The Tea Party of Louisiana in 2011 actually pushed a congressional plan that put Calcasieu in a congressional district based in Shreveport. The party wanted to make it possible for their candidate — then-U.S. Rep. Jeff Landry of the 3rd Congressional District — to avoid having to face then-U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany in the next election.
However, Calcasieu Parish did become part of the 3rd District, and Boustany defeated Landry in the general election of 2012. Other parishes in the district at this time are Acadia, Cameron, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, part of St. Martin Parish and Vermilion Parish.
Citizens in this corner of the state made it clear in 2011 they wanted their congressional district to stay as close as possible to what it had been for 110 years. You can be sure they want the same thing to happen this year.