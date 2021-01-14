COVID news both good and bad

“It has never been as bad as it is right now. There has never been as much COVID in Louisiana as there is right now. Community transmission has never been higher than it is right now.”
Those were the comments of Dr. Joe Kanter, spokesman for the state Department of Health’s response to the coronavirus, at a Tuesday news conference. He said informal social gatherings and dinner parties have increased transmission of the disease.
Both Kanter and Gov. John Bel Edwards said families often don’t understand the risks of those gatherings until one of their loved ones ends up in a hospital ICU. They said the next couple of weeks are going to get worse and be “very challenging.”
State hospitals were treating 1,982 patients Tuesday, which is well above the 1,600-patient peak from the summer surge in cases.
Despite the current state of affairs, there is also some good news. COVID vaccine doses are increasing and more and more places are administering the shots. Edwards said state and city governments are also rehearsing in order to add larger mass vaccination sites. One official mentioned using sites like the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Kanter in a recent interview said the goal is less hospitalizations and deaths, and vaccinations are the way to see them decline. Edwards also said it is imperative that citizens continue to wear their facemasks, wash their hands often, observe social distancing and stay home when they are sick.
“Informal social gatherings are the biggest culprit right now and people need to understand that you should not be spending time with those outside your household unless it is absolutely necessary,” Edwards said.
Businesses are also being encouraged to have their employees work from home whenever possible. The technology for doing that is available, he said.
The governor said some of those who are skeptical about the vaccine are coming around when they see how it reduces the threat for people who are close to them. And he said the sooner the population is vaccinated, the sooner we can put the pandemic behind us.
The Advocate reported Tuesday that many hospital workers have hesitated to get the vaccine immediately, so hospitals began shifting their focus and giving vaccinations to the many older citizens who overwhelmed pharmacies last week.
The only unknown is how many doses will be available for Louisiana in the coming weeks. A new administration is taking office in Washington, D.C., next Wednesday, Edwards said, and there may be additional changes in the way the vaccines are distributed.
The Associated Press reported that about 9 million Americans have received their first shot, or 2.7 percent of the population. It said experts say as much as 85 percent of the population will have to be inoculated to achieve “herd immunity” that will vanquish the outbreak.
Older Americans who have demonstrated they want the COVID-19 vaccinations will find a wealth of information at www.aarp.org and in the Jan./Feb. AARP Bulletin. The cover story talks about the vaccines, protective gear and what to do to maximize safety and help end the pandemic.
Paul Duprex, director of the Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh, said the vaccines were developed fast and are safe because they threw a ton of money at the problem. “It isn’t because we cut corners,” Duprex said. “The process hasn’t been changed. It’s just been compressed.”
Two drug experts also had some advice for anyone getting the COVID vaccinations. They said people should avoid taking pain relievers before getting the shots. They said mild pain, muscle aches, chills and swelling at the injection site are normal reactions to the vaccine. It also is a sign that an individual’s immune system is kicking into gear.
“What Works, What Doesn’t” is another informative piece in the AARP Bulletin. It is a roundup of what we need to keep us safe.
The Associated Press in one of its recent reports said those who have received the first vaccination want to know if it gives them any protection. It said people should get some degree of protection within two weeks of the first shot and full protection with the second shot.
Many have asked if they can stop wearing a mask after getting the second shot. Full protection may not happen for a couple of weeks. However, it isn’t known whether the vaccines protect people from infection entirely or just from symptoms. That means vaccinated people might still be able to get infected and pass the virus on, although at a much lower rate.
The Associated Press answers other questions about the vaccines at https://apnews.com/hub/viralquestions.
Gov. Edwards had some encouraging words for those anxious to get vaccine protection but who haven’t qualified under CDC guidelines.
“We look forward to having mass events in addition to what we’re doing now when vaccine allocation supports that. We are rehearsing for that. We’re planning for that; we hope that day comes sooner rather than later.”