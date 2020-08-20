Courts back governor's orders

Louisiana bar owners who sued Gov. John Bel Edwards over his order closing bars that make most of their money on drinks haven’t fared well in state and federal courts, and that comes as no surprise. The amount of power governors wield varies from state to state, but in this state they are about as powerful as they come.
U.S. Eastern District Judge Martin Feldman in New Orleans ruled in Edwards’ favor Monday, and the governor testified in a separate federal case in the U.S. Western District at Lafayette. The judge there didn’t issue a ruling Monday, but one is coming.
If the Lafayette judge decides to issue an injunction, The Advocate reported that Acadiana bar owners would be able to reopen until a trial can be held on their lawsuit seeking to overturn Edwards’ closing order.
The attorney for the bar owners said the governor’s order was unconstitutional because it failed to provide a rational basis for closing down bars but not restaurants that have bars in them.
“A bar is a bar,” he said, whether it is “in a saloon, restaurant, casino, bowling alley” or elsewhere. The attorney representing Edwards said called bars “risky places” where younger patrons wander around the establishment and oftentimes, because of alcohol impairment, don’t properly socially distance.
Patrons may “cozy up, get drunk,” he said. In restaurants, he said, they tend to sit in one place, which enhances safety. He added that government data and experts all the way to the White House say bars should be closed to protect people during the pandemic.
Louisiana has been identified as being in the red zone for new cases and in the yellow zone for percent positivity. The state is 5th in the nation for new cases and 17th for positivity. That is an improvement over what the state had been, and Edwards said that is because of the statewide mask mandate, gathering restrictions and bar closures.
The governor said Louisiana still remains No. 1 in the nation for coronavirus cases per capita and 15 hospitals didn’t have a single ICU bed available Monday. He said his guidelines have remained consistent from mid-March until mid-August, and he expects that will continue until a vaccine is administered.
The New Orleans judge said the bar owners made a strong case that turned on a classic “who-decides question.”
“As between democratically accountable state officials and a federal court, who decides what measures best protect Louisianans during a global pandemic? The answer is state officials,” the judge said.
Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry, who attacks Edwards on a regular basis, issued an advisory opinion that also called the governor’s bar order unconstitutional. The federal judge clarified that issue when he said the opinion was “due respect” but it doesn’t hold the force of law.
Conservative Republican state legislators have also been trying to derail Edwards’ efforts to get the pandemic under control. The Advocate reported that nearly all state House Republicans signed a letter by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, asking Edwards to reopen bars.
The state and federal court rulings have made it clear that the governor has the proper authority to do what he has been doing. Numerous doctors have spoken at Edwards’ briefings on the coronavirus pandemic to emphasize this is a serious and deadly disease.
“I am pleased that Judge Feldman upheld bar restrictions, which is one of the critical mitigation measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana to protect and save lives,” Edwards said in a statement. “The evidence is clear that mask mandates and closing on-site consumption at bars work, and more than a month after implementing both measures in Louisiana the data shows they are working.”
Edwards earlier this month said the state was expediting the process that would allow shuttered bars to apply and receive temporary restaurant licenses if they qualify. He said if bars could show they can safely transition to restaurants they can reopen because functioning like a restaurant would make them safer.
The Louisiana Radio Network reported that the Louisiana Restaurant Association estimated about a week ago that 200 state bars have applied for and received restaurant conditional licenses so they can reopen.
“This is another indication of the efforts we are making to allow as many of these bar owners as much flexibility as possible,” Edwards said.
Why so many people don’t believe this pandemic is deadly has been difficult to comprehend. It has claimed over 4,400 lives in Louisiana and 157 in Calcasieu, the parish with the sixth highest death count.
A wife in Central, La., who lost her 40-year-old husband to COVID-19, told The Advocate, “The research has been out there since March. I respect people for whatever their decision may be, whatever political views they may have, but this is real. The virus is not going away after the election. The virus doesn’t discriminate.”