Cold brings back icy memories

The National Weather Service at Lake Charles issued a winter storm warning on Sunday, Jan. 12, 1997, for Southwest and south-central Louisiana, but none of us had any idea what was coming. The sub-freezing temperatures that are forecast for this Monday morning have jogged our memories of an ice storm, the likes of which we had never seen.
“Ice grips Lake area,” said the headline in Monday’s, Jan. 13, 1997, American Press. Weather conditions caused problems throughout the area and officials were bracing for even worse weather.
Area residents out on the road got warnings many of them had never heard before.
“Make sure you have warm clothes and have a blanket in your car in case you run off the road and have to use it if you have no heater,” said Chris Guillory, the public information officer at State Police Troop D. “Ice on the road is hard to see when your headlights are on.”
“Powerless” was the big headline Tuesday, and we knew things must be much worse. Schools had already been closed, but there was more to come.
“Winter weather of historic proportions continued to cripple Southwest Louisiana Monday, leaving many people without basic services,” the newspaper reported. “Roads were impassable, and offices were shuttered.”
Ice formed on power lines and many were downed. More than 40,000 people were without power, and some of those people were marking their third day in the dark. Homeowners had to endure periods without heat, water, cable or telephone service.
Longtime local weatherman Rob Robin of KYKZ-FM said the ice storm was the worst of its kind since 1971. Residents were encouraged to stay at home Tuesday, if possible.
Traffic lights were out throughout the city and low water pressure was a problem for firefighters. However, the city fire department was providing water for Lake Charles Memorial and St. Patrick hospitals.
Major highways, including Interstate 10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge, were closed Tuesday as sleet, rain and ice temperatures spread into southern Louisiana. Interstate 10 westbound at the Texas state line was closed because of icing on the Sabine River bridge.
Members of the City Council toured their districts. Sam Tolbert said, “This is the worst thing I have ever seen in Lake Charles as far as an ice storm like this.”
Nearly all Entergy customers were expected to have power by Friday, but 18,000 to 20,000 customers were still without power Tuesday afternoon. Residents saw some improvement Tuesday, and temperatures in the 50s were expected. However, another freeze was expected Thursday night.
All of us who made it through that ice storm learned some valuable lessons. That is why the roads in Lake Charles were as busy Friday as I’ve seen in a long time. People were out buying things they might need in advance of Monday’s deep freeze.
Dale Sittig, the Public Service Commissioner for this area in 1997, said he wanted Entergy to find out how to better anticipate such situations and have repair crews in place in advance. Although power was out as early as Sunday, residents didn’t see utility crews in any great numbers until Wednesday.
Entergy learned some lessons that served the company well following Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Crews from around the country got here quicker and worked under extremely trying conditions.
Area radio stations kept us informed during the ice storm and the American Press managed to publish a newspaper without interruption throughout the long blackout. Unfortunately, last year’s hurricanes proved too much for all of us.
Our readers were asked to call us about their experiences during the ice storm, and we got some interesting stories. Complaints about Entergy dominated the responses.
“It brought my family all together,” said one caller. “I just married in December, and when our power went out in DeQuincy, we went to my parents’ house. We actually sat down and talked.”
‘It was great to see everyone in our neighborhood help each other,” said another.
A member of one family talked about “waking up at 3 a.m. to hear my parents arguing about whose turn it was to get up and put firewood in the fireplace.”
“Being a survivor of an eight-hour stay in an attic during Hurricane Audrey (in 1957),” said another caller, “I found out there are still people who care about me.”
Someone said, “Living to be 70 years old and realizing how useless all the new technology is.”
“I will try not to remember the devastation, but the beauty of the winter wonderland is something I want to keep,” said one caller.
Then there was this: “Where’s the beef? Spoiled in my inactive freezer.”
In times of crisis like the ice storm, we can thank our lucky stars that there are always individual heroes who help the sick, disabled and the elderly who suffer most during unexpected emergencies.
Stay safe tomorrow!