Census has good, bad news

Calcasieu Parish was the fifth fastest growing parish in the state over the last decade, according to U.S. Census figures released last week. However, the figures are from the April 1, 2020, count, which is almost five months before Hurricanes Laura and Delta devastated the area.
The major unknown at this point is how many people have left the area for good, and there are concerns the population numbers could be much lower. However, the good news is that census counters continued their work until October and there will be new estimates.
Mayor Nic Hunter told The Advocate that Lake Charles was a thriving and successful city before the events of 2020 and early-2021. He said the lack of affordable housing to draw residents back home is a key issue. And there are just over 410 homes in Lake Charles deemed unsafe to occupy.
While awaiting those updated census figures, we can celebrate the fact that last week’s numbers show Calcasieu Parish’s population grew by 12.5 percent from 2010 to 2020. Calcasieu had a population of 183,577 in 2000, 192,768 in 2010 and 216,785 in 2020.
Calcasieu Parish’s population is the seventh highest in the state. East Baton Rouge Parish is the largest at 456,781, Jefferson, 440,781; Orleans, 383,997; St. Tammany, 264,570; Lafayette, 241,743; and Caddo, 237,848.
Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes were also among the 19 that experienced population growth over the last decade. Beauregard’s population grew by 2.5 percent to 36,549 in 2020. Jeff Davis’ population grew by 2.1 percent to 32,250.
The Lake Charles population since 2010 experienced an 18 percent increase to 84,872, and that is more good news.
Vernon, Allen and Cameron parishes were among the 45 parishes that lost population over the last decade. Vernon’s loss was 6.8 percent to a population of 48,750. Allen’s loss was 11.7 percent to 22,750. Cameron’s loss was 17.9 percent to 5,617.
The state’s population only grew by 2.75 percent over the last decade, the 10th slowest growth rate in the country. You can be sure conservative Republicans in the media, in the Legislature and around the state will place the blame for that slow growth squarely on the shoulders of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Some of them have been doing that regularly since Edwards first took office in 2016. However, The Advocate explained the major reason the state population began to decline about that time.
“Louisiana’s population rose consistently during the first half of the last decade as people returned to the state after the destruction of Hurricane Katrina and high oil prices brought good-paying energy-sector jobs,” the newspaper said.
“But annual population estimates indicate that the high point in population likely arrived in 2016, when 4,681,346 people are believed to have lived in Louisiana. Soon after, the oil industry cratered due to a steady drop in prices and by then the New Orleans rebuilding process had tapered off.”
The state’s population as of April 1, 2020, was 4,657,757. That is about 124,400 more than in 2010. The population of the 50 states and the District of Columbia is 331.4 million.
The latest census numbers indicate 55 percent of Louisiana’s population describes itself as non-Hispanic Whites, compared to 60 percent in 2010. The state’s Black population makes up about 31 percent of the population, which is about the same as it was in 2010. Hispanics make up 7 percent of the population, and that is 3 percentage points higher than it was in 2010.
Texas with a population of 29.2 million people had the highest growth rate in the South at 15.9 percent. Florida with 21.5 million people had a growth rate of 14.6 percent. Mississippi and West Virginia had population losses of 0.2 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.
A New Orleans expert on population statistics said the No. 1 reason people move from one region to another is for work opportunities. She said Louisiana’s economic development strategies aren’t as effective as some states.
Edwards will take issue with that, and it ignores the fact that people also move to other areas for a better education for their children and better tax advantages. Texas and Florida, for example, don’t levy income taxes and that is a big draw. However, they have higher property taxes.
Louisiana’s census numbers aren’t earth-shaking, but the first batch of census figures released in April showed that U.S. population growth had also slowed to a rate not seen since the Great Depression.
Southwest Louisiana was a booming area before those hurricanes and flooding and there is every indication it will bounce back again.