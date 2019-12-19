Burrow, Brees lift our spirits

The record-shattering successes of quarterbacks Joe Burrow of LSU and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints have given the citizens of Louisiana a long-overdue sense of pride. How humble the two football stars were after breaking Southeastern Conference and National Football League records.
Burrow continues to receive plaudits for the speech he made Saturday in New York after receiving the Heisman Trophy, college football’s most cherished award. His tear-filled message stirred emotions and reactions around the country.
The dynamic LSU quarterback won the Heisman by the largest landslide in history. He received 1,846 more voting points than the runnerup, making it the largest margin of victory since the Heisman Trophy was first awarded in 1935.
The 4,715 yards passing Burrow has so far this year and his 48 touchdowns are two of the Southeastern Conference records he broke.
The Advocate, LSU football’s hometown newspaper, said, “What Burrow said was a lovely gift for the holiday, something to treasure because it touched on themes all too rare in public discourse these days: humility, comradery, compassion for others.”
Burrow’s injuries sidelined him at Ohio State, and the newspaper said LSU and Louisiana gave him a second chance, “because this is a state that embraces underdogs. … It’s why Louisiana welcomed to the New Orleans Saints a young quarterback named Drew Brees, an athlete written off because of previous injuries who nevertheless led the team to victory in the 2010 Super Bowl.”
My son, Bryan, a longtime LSU fan, after hearing Burrow’s speech talked about the cool quarterback’s humility, maturity and compassion, his authenticity and his humor.
Burrow’s speech was all about others who have helped him, Bryan said. Burrow mentioned fellow players, his parents and his coaches — with a special nod to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron — who couldn’t hold back tears on that part. Burrow even hugged the former Heisman winners who were standing behind him on stage.
Bryan said Burrow understands the larger things in life, eloquently describing his economically depressed home city and county of Athens, Ohio, which demonstrated his maturity and compassion. He also recognized his competitors for the Heisman and said it was great getting to know them over a few days in New York.
“Burrow has been like this all his year,” Bryan said. “He knows he is good, but he always directs the praise to others on a consistent basis. Usually, though, he’s more reserved — kind of nonchalant. Not Saturday. He covered everything he wanted to in his speech, but he let his emotions come out.”
About his Ohio hometown, Burrow said, “There are so many people there who don’t have a lot. I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County who go home with not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”
The speech started several fundraising campaigns. As of Monday night, a Facebook campaign had raised $301,348 from 7,158 donations. Karin Bright, president of an Athens food pantry, said the largest single donation was around $20,000, according to a report in The Advocate. The pantry serves about 400 families a month.
Scott Rabalais, a sports columnist for The Advocate, summarized Burrow’s legacy at LSU.
“For as long as people live and die LSU football, scream and cry for the Fighting Tigers, they will know Joe Burrow’s name. And if the young man of today should return to Baton Rouge 60 years from now an old man, weathered and a bit bowed by age, they will still be moved at the sight of him, stirred by the memories of what he did and how he lifted a state on his shoulders in 2019.”
Then along came the constant record-setter Drew Brees, who broke Peyton Manning’s record with his 540th career touchdown pass during the Monday night game the Saints won against the Indianapolis Colts. He now stands at 541 touchdowns and counting.
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots is close behind at 538, so this competition isn’t going to end until one of these players hangs it up.
“Pretty incredible moment,” Brees said. “To be able to share something like this with my team and Who Dat Nation and everybody here in the Superdome tonight, my family and friends.”
The Advocate said, “Never before had a quarterback thrown for 96 percent, four touchdowns and 300-plus yards — making it one of the best games by a signal-caller in NFL history.”
Brees is destined to set even more records before he is finished, and as every NFL analyst has said, he will be a first ballot NFL Hall of Famer.
Louisianans haven’t seen many glorious weekends like the ones we just experienced, so let’s not forget them too soon. Joe Burrow and Drew Brees have shown us that we have every reason to be proud of who we are and where we live, work, play and pray.