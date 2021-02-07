Brees made state better place

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year as he and all of his teammates had hoped would be a great way to end his illustrious professional football career. However, Brees has given the people of Louisiana many great moments since 2006 that equal anything you can see in a Super Bowl.
We still don’t know whether Brees will end his playing career this year, but we are ready to accept whatever he decides. Christopher Kane, a New Orleans attorney, said it well in a Thursday guest column in The Advocate titled, “The Breeses are leaders who have made us better.”
Kane said before Brees came along New Orleans wasn’t taken seriously, and its citizens didn’t take themselves seriously. The people lacked belief, outward pride and “confidence in our ability to accomplish big things.” He said Brees led his team and New Orleans in a way that fundamentally changed their way of thinking.
“Brees has been a leader by example, starting with holding himself accountable and working until perfection is within sight,” Kane said. “Brees is a motivator by words, by grit, by inspired toughness, and by relentlessness. And, yes, Brees is a winner — he is driven to compete and succeed. That was on display year-round for 15 years.”
Jo Ann, my late wife, and I became Saints ticket holders in 1995 and attended games until a few years ago. And we saw some great ones. The Sept. 25, 2006, Atlanta Falcons game that the Saints won 23-3 marked the reopening of the Superdome. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 had devastated New Orleans and the Superdome, and no one knew if both would fully recover.
Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune said, “Even by New Orleans’ big-event standards, it was a night that will be remembered for years to come, not only for the spectacle but also for the emotion and spirit, which at times made the gathering feel more like a church revival.”
That was the night that Saints safety Steve Gleason broke through the Atlanta defense and blocked a punt. Curtis Deloatch picked up the ball and ran it in for a touchdown. Gleason called it “the coolest thing I’ve ever done, no doubt,” and there is a statue at the Superdome replicating that moment.
The Saints were champions of the NFC South Division that year, and a 42-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas was another one of those great games. Sports writers and analysts around the country were suddenly singing the Saints praises, saying New Orleans was for real.
The Saints gave the entire state a boost during 2009, the first time they made it to the Super Bowl. A Monday night 38-17 victory over the New England Patriots was another of those big games. Brees earned a perfect quarterback rating by throwing five touchdown passes to five different receivers and chalking up 371 yards in the air.
The Saints defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-28 to win the NFC championship that got them to the Super Bowl. I wrote about how sweet it was to have been there and to have seen that winning New Orleans field goal sail right down the middle of the uprights.
New Orleans ended its regular season with a record of 13 wins and 3 losses. It would eventually face the Indianapolis Colts (14-2) in the Super Bowl.
The Associated Press gave the Saints their long-overdue praise after they defeated the Colts 31-17 “in one of pro football’s most thrilling title games.” Put away those paper bags forever, The AP said, adding, “The ultimate underdogs, they ain’t. Not anymore. The Saints are Super Bowl champions now.”
I wrote about the Saints history on Christmas day, Dec. 25, 2011. They became the 16th member of the NFL on Nov. 1, 1966. The arrival of Sean Payton as coach and Brees as quarterback in 2006 marked the beginning of a new era for the Saints. It was then that they became one of the elite members of the NFL.
Kane said, “I forgot about the scared 27-year-old that took a risk on us when we took a risk on him. I hadn’t realized how far we have come since, and how New Orleans has been forever molded by his example.”
Brees, his wife, Brittany, and their children have become sort of a First Family in New Orleans and football tells only part of their story. They have participated in many philanthropic and civic enterprises, and they have demonstrated what family life is supposed to be about. Kane, for example, talked about Brees playing catch with his kids after the Saints heartbreaking playoff loss this year to Tampa Bay.
Kane said, “Brees has left us all with much more than 151 winning weekends. We New Orleanians are a different and better people because of Drew and Brittany Brees.”
I would add that all of Louisiana is better because of Brees and his family.