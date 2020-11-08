Biden won, but it isn't over

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump Saturday, according to The Associated Press, but most of us know this election is far from over. Trump has made it clear he isn’t going quietly, trying as many legal maneuvers as possible.
Biden, 77, carried Pennsylvania, which gave him more than the 270 votes he needed to become president. However, ballots are still being counted.
Trump is the first incumbent president to lose re-election since Republican George H.W. Bush lost to former President Bill Clinton in 1992. The AP said it was unclear whether Trump would publicly concede, but the odds are he won’t or at least not anytime soon.
A statement from the president made that clear. He said Biden is rushing to “falsely pose as the winner” and he and his media allies don’t want the truth to be exposed. The election is far from over, he said, because Biden hasn’t been certified as the winner of any states.
“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” Trump said. “The American people are entitled to an honest election that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots …”
The fact that the vote counting is taking so long does cloud the outcome somewhat, and it should encourage election officials in every state to take a closer look at ways to speed up the process. The astounding number of mail-in votes cast around the country caused the delay.
Louisiana rarely holds the No. 1 position in positive rankings, but its election system may be tops in the country for its efficiency. I have covered the system for nearly 60 years, and it has been rare when the results weren’t completed early and accurately.
The Advocate praised the secretary of state’s office for its quick results in a Saturday editorial titled “Louisiana voters got the functional election they deserve.” When early voting ended Oct. 27, 964,181 had voted. Over 53,000 mail-in ballots were still outstanding, so the final count approached or exceeded 1 million, an 81.3 percent increase from 2016.
The situation has been much different in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. The Associated Press explained why the count was going slow in those states. The contest between Trump and Biden was close and there were a large number of uncounted votes.
Pennsylvania, for example, had over 102,000 more mail ballots to count Friday and there were potentially tens of thousands of provisional ballots. Voters use provisional ballots if there is a question about their eligibility when they show up at the polls.
Some voters show up at the polls after having requested a mail-in ballot. If they never received their absentee ballot or forgot to bring it to the polls, they may have to vote provisional instead. Those ballots have to be checked to ensure people don’t vote twice, and that takes time.
Pennsylvania law says election officials aren’t allowed to process mailin ballots until Election Day. That causes delays. The state also says a recount has to be held if the difference between the leading candidates is less than half a percentage point.
States where the results are still incomplete could take a lesson from Louisiana. State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Baton Rouge, sponsored a law at the recent special session that was signed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Hewitt’s legislation allowed the processing of mailed-in ballots to begin four days ahead of Election Day. That gave local election officials some extra time as they processed an unprecedented 168,477 absentee votes on top of “a whopping 817,957 votes” cast in person during an extended early voting period.
We can see from the early presidential election returns how political party almost evenly divides this country’s voters, and the party division in Louisiana is even more lopsided in favor of Republicans. However, The Advocate said the Hewitt-Edwards agreement “is an example of the good things that can happen when election rules are written with the public, not one political side or the other, in mind …”
Unfortunately, not many of those “good things” happened during that special session. A large majority of Republicans spent most of their time trying to end Edwards’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Don’t look for much to change on the national scene, either. The almost-even split of Republicans and Democrats in Congress ensures the deadlock we have seen for the last four years will likely continue.
Rich Lowry and Pat Buchanan, two conservative columnists, in Saturday’s American Press said Trump isn’t going away. Lowry said he would remain “an outsized presence.” Buchanan said Biden’s close win is not a voter mandate and we can’t expect a new “Era of Good Feelings.”
After the depressing events of 2020, all of us were definitely hoping for some of those “good feelings,” regardless of who won.