Biden to hear about struggles

Democratic President Joe Biden is coming to Lake Charles today to promote his $2 trillion plan to rebuild the nation’s bridges, highways, ports, railways and airports. While he’s here, you can be sure that local and state public officials will also be speaking with him about Southwest Louisiana’s struggles to overcome two hurricanes and a hard freeze.
How well Biden will be received in a state that cast 58 percent of its votes last November for former Republican President Donald Trump will be interesting. We can only hope he gets the kind of reception presidents deserve, whatever their party or politics.
Democrat Bill Clinton in 1996 was the first sitting president to come to Lake Charles, and a crowd estimated between 20,000 and 25,000 was at the Chennault International Airpark to see him.
I was in that crowd and a fellow standing next to me asked what I was doing there. I suppose he thought I was a Republican.
“I’m here to see the President of the United States,” I told him, which was my way of paying tribute to the nation’s highest political office.
Area citizens in 1996 were gracious hosts during Clinton’s visit, and many of them had a difficult time getting to the airpark because of the tremendous crowd jamming Interstate 210 and Legion Street. When they couldn’t move any longer, many abandoned their vehicles and walked miles to get to Chennault.
Once inside the airpark, they stood for hours waiting for the president to arrive. I watched mothers and fathers lifting their young children up time and time again so they could see Clinton. While they were airborne, those youngsters were given the difficult task of trying to take photographs of the president.
You had to be in the middle of that crowd to appreciate how wellbehaved they were. Law enforcement officers reported no problems and no arrests.
Everyone who worked in the American Press newsroom that day was involved in covering the president’s visit. The late Hector San Miguel, one of the most aggressive and productive investigative reporters in this part of the country, pursued Clinton in hopes there would be a presidential press conference.
When that didn’t happen, San Miguel interviewed veteran ABC White House correspondent Brit Hume, who was traveling with the president. Another reporter interviewed a mother and daughter who walked three miles to hear the president.
Former American Press reporter Sonny Marks wrote about vendors who were “hot on the heels of Clinton.” Robert “Red Dourant, 73, said he sold buttons on Dwight Eisenhower’s successful campaign for president and was in Lake Charles to sell T-shirts for Clinton’s visit.
Adam Dautriel of Westlake was there, and he had a portrait he had drawn of Clinton after his 1992 campaign swing through Lake Charles. Clinton signed that portrait in 1996.
Jami Lowe, a Northrop Grumman employee, was chosen by Clinton’s campaign to introduce the president. The aerospace research and development corporation is still one of the major operations at Chennault.
The president also used former Lake Charles Willie Mount’s “Moving Forward Together” slogan and paired it with his campaign slogan, “Building a Bridge to the 21st Century.” Clinton also read from an American Press editorial welcoming him to the city.
“It says, ‘Mr. President, this area is a success,’” Clinton said. “And it said, ‘Sure, we’ve had some help from the federal government, but most of it we did ourselves with citizens’ spirit.’ I agree with that.”
Mount said of Clinton’s visit, “Everybody was pumped. You could just feel the enthusiasm and the excitement in the air. It was like a sea of people. As far as I could see, there were people everywhere.”
When Clinton got up to speak, he said he didn’t know he was the first sitting president to come to the area. He said if other presidents had seen what he saw that day, “they’d have been here a long time ago.”
Clinton carried both Calcasieu Parish and Louisiana in 1996 with 52 percent of the vote. Republican Bob Dole received 40 percent of the Louisiana vote and Ross Perot of the Reform Party received 7 percent.
Clinton said some things in 1996 that are sorely needed in today’s United States that is so politically divided.
“If you want Lake Charles to move forward together — shouldn’t your country work that way, too?” he said. Unfortunately, that day still seems to be a long way off.
Biden’s last stop in Lake Charles came in 2010 when he was vice president. His visit today will be the fourth trip to Southwest Louisiana by a sitting president in nearly four years. Trump visited Lake Charles in September 2017 after Hurricane Harvey, Hackberry in 2019 and again last August to survey damage after Hurricane Laura.
The continuing coronavirus pandemic may restrict opportunities for many citizens to see Biden like they did Clinton in 1996. However, we know those who do see him won’t miss the opportunity to tell him how badly we need federal help to recover from a tough 2020.
And, yes, I believe you can count on them to tell another president, like they told Trump, about needing a new Interstate 10 bridge.