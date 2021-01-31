Biden targets oil, gas industry

What are the presidential executive orders that have become so popular with recent American presidents? How can President Joe Biden, with the stroke of his pen, issue executive orders that could effectively kill this country’s oil and gas industry?
Mike Moncla, interim president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, said Biden with his permitting moratorium, revocation of the Keystone Pipeline and his offshore leasing ban shows he “does not fully grasp the critical, complex role oil and natural gas play in every moment of our day-to-day lives.”
Presidents use executive orders to manage operations of the federal government. However, they are subject to being reviewed by the courts, which is expected to happen to Biden’s recent orders.
Rich Lowry, a columnist with King Features Syndicate, in this space Saturday did a great job explaining how executive orders often usurp Congress, which is “a legislative branch that is only too willing to sign over power and responsibility.”
Two examples Lowry used say it well. “Obama blocked the Keystone XL pipeline, Trump blessed it, and Biden blocked it again. Obama took us into the Paris climate accord, Trump took us out, and Biden is taking us back in.”
An American Petroleum Institute analysis, according to USA Today, shows Biden’s drilling ban would impact the Gulf Coast the hardest, estimating 48,000 job losses in Louisiana alone by 2022. The oil and gas industry supported more than 249,800 jobs and contributed more than $73 billion to Louisiana’s economy in 2018.
David Dismukes, executive director of the LSU Center for Energy Studies, told the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, “I don’t see anything dropping off the cliff in the next one or two months. But the longterm symbolism is pretty bad. It’s hard to sugarcoat it.”
The surprising thing, Dismukes said, is that Biden would do this while the national economy continues to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also worried about the chilling effect that the president’s action will have on the industry’s planning for long-term capital investment.
Dismukes said, “This is the playbook for the next four years and this creates a huge amount of uncertainty. That is bad because this will be challenged in court and it doesn’t matter what the eventual outcome is. It will create uncertainty and industry doesn’t like uncertainty.”
Biden singled out Louisiana in his remarks when he said his executive order will address the health, environmental and economic impacts on communities of color — “especially … the hard-hit areas like Cancer Alley in Louisiana…”
The president is talking about the industrial corridor between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. However, industry advocates say the state’s tumor registry doesn’t show any clear cluster of cancer in the corridor. And state officials say that is evidence that the plants pose no disproportionate health risk.
Health and environmental advocates take issue with that and say Biden is addressing long-standing concerns they have about pollution and environmental racism. The Times-Picayune and The Advocate quoted an analysis that said predominantly Black and poor communities have some of the most dangerous air in the country.
Even though Biden covers a lot of territory in his executive orders, one environmental activist said they don’t directly address the petrochemical industry in Louisiana. And Southwest Louisiana is heavily dependent on its petro-chemical industry.
Tyler Gray, president of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, told the Business Report, “Restricting energy development will jeopardize the jobs and economic benefits the energy industry provides, including funds for critical restoration and hurricane protection projects that make our communities safer and stronger.”
FOX 8, WVUE in New Orleans quoted Archie Chaisson, president of Lafourche Parish, who talked about the effect Biden’s orders would have on this part of the state.
“When you add up not only just the drilling aspects, the service companies, the pipe liners when we talk about what happens to petrochemical guys and refineries on the river, when we talk about what happens to the LNG facilities, the big Chenier groups out of Lake Charles and Cameron and Calcasieu Parish, I mean you’re talking hundreds of thousands of jobs just right here in Louisiana,” Chaisson said.
Global warming is a real issue, and many who live near industrial plants have genuine environmental concerns. However, emissions have improved, and industry has spent billions on changes benefiting the environment.
Biden’s haste in making these drastic changes violates policy that has served past leaders well. Experts suggest when in a new job or new position to sit tight at first to thoroughly size up situations and then make changes slowly and deliberately.
I am sure the president means well, but he has moved too fast to make changes that could cripple this country’s oil and gas industry and benefit countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, China and Iran. At this point, the solar and wind energy generators and electric-powered vehicles that he thinks are the better alternatives haven’t shown great potential.