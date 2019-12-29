Auto insurance gets top billing

The fact that Louisiana has the second highest auto insurance rates in the country has been a major issue at many legislative sessions, but not much has changed. Things may be different now that Republicans have stronger control of both the House and Senate.
State Rep. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, who has been elected to the state Senate, sponsored legislation at the spring legislative session aimed at reducing the cost of auto insurance. His bill passed the House by a wide margin, but died in a Senate committee.
Talbot’s measure would have lowered the jury trial threshold from $50,000 to $5,000. Under current law, judges decide cases lower than $50,000, and critics have said too many of them are favorable to plaintiffs who file auto accident lawsuits.
Lowering the threshold would send cases once handled by city courts, which can’t hold jury trials, to district courts. The Talbot legislation would have limited recovery only to injuries for which the party personally paid, placed caps on certain types of damages and increased the time for filing a lawsuit from one year to two years.
Juries also wouldn’t be told whether the business being sued had an auto insurance policy or the name of the insurer. Senators killed another bill that would allow a judge, outside the hearing of the jury, to decide whether to consider if the injured plaintiff was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Opponents of this year’s failed legislation said it didn’t guarantee that auto insurance companies would lower their rates, it would increase the caseload of already overcrowded district court dockets and it completely overlooked other possible reasons for the state having high auto insurance rates.
Critics of changing auto insurance laws said poor road conditions, distracted driving, drunken driving rates, expensive auto repairs and a large number of uninsured drivers are more solid reasons for high auto insurance rates. They also believe Jim Donelon, state commissioner of insurance, could do more to help lower rates.
The Advocate reported that state Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, and an attorney, told a Republican audience recently citizens are skeptical that proposed laws will deliver the promised results.
“… So, if we all go run around the state and tell everybody that we’re going to pass this and you’re going to see your insurance rates reduced, what happens in two years whenever we passed it and their rates don’t reduce?”
Most of the provisions of earlier bills are expected to be included in legislation heard by members of the new Legislature taking office Jan. 13. The odds of passage are expected to be much better.
The current Legislature had House committees dominated by Republicans. Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, put a majority of Democratic senators on some of his committees, and they helped kill the insurance and other bills. Alario is term-limited and he is leaving office.
The newly elected Senate has 27 Republicans, one more than a twothirds majority it takes to override a governor’s veto, and 12 Democrats. The House has 68 Republicans, two short of its two-thirds majority.
Attorneys who handle auto accident cases are called “trial lawyers,” a term coined by the business community that is often the target of those lawsuits. Those attorneys were a major topic in the gubernatorial campaign won by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Eddie Rispone, the Republican challenger to Edwards, lost a close race but Rispone and others branded Edwards as one of those trial lawyers. Edwards said he had never signed legislation favored by trial lawyers. However, he has been criticized for hiring trial lawyers to handle state legal cases and for supporting environmental lawsuits filed by coastal parishes against oil and gas interests.
If Republicans succeed next year in passing auto insurance legislation that contains provisions similar to previous bills, the big question now is whether Edwards would veto the bill. The Associated Press reported that Edwards said he isn’t “creating any red lines” about what sorts of lawsuit limits he would oppose. He said he’s willing to negotiate with lawmakers about possible changes he could support ahead of the legislative session beginning in March.
“I know that there is some movement, some compromise that’s possible,” he said. However, he didn’t get into specifics.
The Advocate reported in May that the price of the average auto insurance policy in Louisiana is $2,298 per year, which is $841 more than the national average and second only to Michigan.
Edwards and Republican legislative leaders should get together and try to compromise because automobile owners in this state are long overdue for a reduction in their auto insurance rates. And they shouldn’t forget to do something about those bad roads, drunken and distracted drivers and uninsured motorists.
Talbot couldn’t guarantee that his bill would lower the state’s high auto insurance rates. Louisiana motorists will be looking for that guarantee in whatever legislation is proposed next year.