Area voters join Acadiana ranks

Residents of Southwest Louisiana don’t usually consider themselves to be part of what is called Acadiana, but pollsters and others do. And judging from the gubernatorial election results from Nov. 16, area residents voted just like those who live in Acadiana.
Acadiana is now Trump country, according to a report by Tyler Bridges in The Advocate. Republican Eddie Rispone, who tied himself to Trump, lost the election to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, but Rispone was a big winner in Southwest Louisiana.
Rispone carried Allen Parish with 63 percent of the vote, Beauregard with 72 percent, Cameron with 75 percent, Jeff Davis with 64 percent and Vernon with 77 percent. The race was only close in Calcasieu Parish, but Rispone still carried the parish 52 to 48 percent for Edwards.
Bridges said, “Acadia Parish, with its deeply rooted Catholic faith, offers a lens into how Acadiana has moved away from the Democratic Party. Over time, its white residents have identified with the anti-abortion and anti-government views of the Republican Party.”
Crowley is the parish seat, and most Louisianans know that is where former four-term Democratic Gov. Edwin W. Edwards was living when he was first elected to public office. Bridges said nearly everyone there was a Democrat at the time.
John Breaux, who served three terms in the U.S. Senate, is another Democratic legend from Crowley. Chris John is a third former Democrat and Crowley native who represented the 7th Congressional District for four terms in the U.S. House.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, is the congressman from what is now the 3rd Congressional District. He won his first term in the Dec. 10, 2016, runoff with 56 percent of the vote, and his current term in the Nov. 6, 2018, primary, also with 56 percent of the vote.
Charlie Cook, a Shreveport native who publishes The Cook Political Report in Washington, D.C., told Bridges the changes in Louisiana reflect national trends.
“The suburbs are moving rapidly toward Democrats,” Cook said. “Small-town, rural America is moving even faster toward the Republican Party.”
The public officials Bridges interviewed in Acadia Parish said voters there blame Democrats for the loss of the region’s oilfield jobs, and their anti-abortion views are out of step with the national Democratic Party.
The tax assessor in Acadia is the only parish-wide Democrat. He told Bridges party isn’t a big thing, but, “It might bite me down the road.”
Breaux said Acadia voters support Trump and feel like they have to support the Republican. He said they stick with Trump even though the president’s tariffs on Chinese goods hurt the rice, crawfish and soybean farmers in the parish.
“They are voting against their interests,” Breaux said. Acadia has become so Republican; Breaux said he isn’t sure he could win election there now. State Rep. John Stefanski in 2017 became the first Republican to represent Crowley in the state House in more than 125 years. He said he comes from a long line of Democrats, but registered as a Republican after he turned 18 in 2002 because he didn’t identify with the Democratic Party nationally.
While Acadiana is definitely Trump and Republican country now, Bridges also wrote about Gov. Edwards carrying Jefferson Parish, which he said has more Republicans than any other parish in the state. However, Greg Buisson, a political consultant in the parish, said that doesn’t mean the parish has suddenly become Democratic territory.
Edwards picked up 57 percent of the vote in Jefferson Parish. However, the governor’s strongholds were Orleans Parish, where he got 90 percent of the vote, East Baton Rouge with 66 percent and Caddo with 58 percent. He also did well in St. Helena, East Carroll, Iberville, Madison and Tensas parishes, and had close wins in a dozen other parishes.
Buisson said, “John Bel Edwards is an anomaly. We had a Democrat on the ballot who on social issues was moderate enough to be Republican and on policy issues had been very good to Jefferson Parish.”
The homestead exemption may have been the major reason Jefferson Parish rejected Rispone, who wanted to call a convention to rewrite the state constitution. Edwards was opposed to holding a convention.
Jefferson Parish is the home of Lawrence Chehardy, who was the parish assessor for 34 years, and Bridges said he was “the state’s most vociferous defender of the homestead exemption.”
Chehardy said, “Mr. Rispone’s position on the homestead exemption is clear. He does not support it. If he did, he would have said so (during a televised debate.).”
Bridges said a retired water department worker explained why he voted for Edwards.
“He had a plan,” the man said. “The other candidate had the backing of the president but had no plan. He just said he believed in Trump.”
It will be interesting to see how many Republicans who sat this one out will be on the gubernatorial ballot in 2023 when Edwards can’t seek another term.