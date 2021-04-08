Are election changes necessary?

A review of election bills that have been pre-filed for the Louisiana legislative session beginning next Monday makes it clear that some Republican lawmakers want more control of state elections.
Dominion Voting Systems, the company that provides the state’s current voting machines, was accused by some supporters of former President Trump of being responsible for Trump’s loss in key swing states last November. Dominion has filed billion-dollar lawsuits against a number of those individuals.
Louisiana needs new machines and two previous efforts to buy them were derailed. Some GOP lawmakers now want to play a major role in buying new machines, and their goal may be to exclude Dominion.
Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, has filed Senate Bill 221 that creates two new voting machine oversight commissions. One would analyze available voting systems and the other one would “determine which voting system to direct the secretary of state to pursue.”
The Voting System Technology Commission would analyze available voting systems and direct the secretary of state on which type of voting system to solicit bids or request for proposals.
The Voting System Technology Proposal Review Committee would investigate and test the voting systems that meet the qualifications established by the other commission.
Current law says the secretary of state “may” employ experts to examine voting systems. The proposed law “requires” the secretary of state to employ those experts.
Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, has filed House Bill 599 that would allow the chairman of each recognized political party to select commissioners to serve in parish elections for each precinct. Commissioners are currently selected by the parish board of election supervisors from reports received from the clerk of court.
Current law allows candidates to designate watchers to serve at every precinct on election day. Hodges’ proposal would also allow political parties to designate watchers.
The proposal says once vote tabulating and counting begins it can’t cease until all ballots have been tabulated and counted. Also, no ballot collection box could be left unattended and outside the view of the registrar of voters, or duly authorized employees or cameras.
Hodges also wants to create requirements for voting systems and phase out any systems that don’t meet those requirements.
Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, in H.B. 388, wants to provide a longer period of time for a parish to prepare and verify absentee by mail and early voting ballots before election day.
Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, in S.B. 220 wants to get the state legislative auditor involved in state elections. Her legislation would require the auditor to examine, audit or review local, state and federal elections. The auditor would submit annual reports to the Senate and House committees that deal with elections.
Hewitt in S.B. 235 wants to create a closed primary system for congressional elections. Recognized political parties with a minimum membership of 5 percent of the state’s registered voters could hold party primary elections.
The open primary would be used for all other elections. That is when all candidates run in a primary and the top two finishers compete in a general election if no one gets a majority. For closed primaries, the individual parties would decide whether to allow no party and other party voters to cast ballots in their primaries.
Hewitt’s proposal says there would be no second party primary unless there were a tie, or all votes were declared void. The candidate who receives the most votes in the party primary would be declared the winner.
Closed primaries were used for congressional elections in 2008 and 2010, but legislators by a wide margin voted in 2010 to return them to open primaries.
Rep. Joe Stagni, R-Kenner, in H.B. 141 would require persons conducting exit polls within 600 feet of the entrance to any polling place to register with the secretary of state.
Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, in H.B. 557 would change the date of congressional primary elections to the first Saturday in October and general elections to the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Those elections are now held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November and general elections on the fifth Saturday after the primary election.
Why Republicans are so determined to get personally involved in Louisiana’s elections is puzzling. No one disputed Louisiana’s presidential election results last November. Trump carried the state with 58 percent of the vote.
I have covered Louisiana elections for over 60 years and can’t remember a major controversy over the returns during that time. Some returns have been challenged, but rarely have they changed the outcomes.
Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, has called the state’s elections “some of the most safe and secure elections in the United States.” With a lack of demonstrated flaws in the state’s existing election system, perhaps legislators’ time would be better spent on tax reform and other issues that truly need their attention.