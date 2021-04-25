Another Jim eats at cafeteria

I have loved sandwiches most of my life, but sometimes I look forward to having a regular meal. That is what happened Tuesday, and what a remarkable evening it turned out to be.
A gigantic ham and cheese sandwich at lunchtime Tuesday in the state Capitol dining room had me returning to a Piccadilly Cafeteria on Essen Lane in search of that evening meal.
My family spent many Sundays eating lunch after church at the Piccadilly Cafeteria in Lake Charles, and our children always dreaded the long lines. However, our Piccadilly cafeteria and those experiences are gone now.
Everyone in the cafeteria line at Baton Rouge had on their masks and they were observing a proper social distance. The fellow in front of me looked like a nice guy, and I think we exchanged some conversation while waiting our turn for food.
I may have mentioned that I had had some initial problems with State Farm Insurance after Hurricane Laura, but told him the company eventually came up with a satisfactory reimbursement for my home repairs.
When I reached into my pocket to pay for my meal, the lady at the cash register said mine was paid for by the man in front me. What a surprise, and I thanked him for his kindness.
Then, I asked him if I could sit with him as we ate our meals. “Sure,” he said, and what an enjoyable time we had.
Jim Crane was his name, and he told me he was a State Farm agent. That caught me by surprise, and I hoped I hadn’t said anything to offend him. Apparently not.
I told Jim I was a newspaperman from Lake Charles, and he said he had a neighbor whose family had previously owned The Advocate newspaper of Baton Rouge. Richard was his name, he said, but neither of us could remember Richard’s family surname.
Jim made a couple of cellphone calls but didn’t get an answer. He said he was trying to call his wife to get that surname. I told him it would probably come to us at some time, and it did. “It’s Manship,” I said as I suddenly remembered, and he agreed.
When Jim’s wife called back, he explained who I was and that we were both trying to come up with that name. Then, Jim told me his wife was close by at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where their son was being treated for pneumonia. Jim said his son had had two double lung transplants.
While we continued eating, a woman in a mask walked up to the table.
“Mr. Beam, I’m Martha Comeaux’s daughter,” she said. Martha just happens to be a member of my Sunday school class at St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church.
Martha has been living in Baton Rouge while her assisted living facility in Lake Charles is being repaired. She has had many health issues, and I had learned a few days before from another class member that Martha was in the hospital at Baton Rouge and had to have her foot amputated.
Despite her many health problems, Martha is as optimistic an individual as you will ever find. She told our other class member she was excited about getting a new prosthesis foot.
After talking about my State Farm issues, what are the odds I would be eating dinner with one of its agents in another city? And how about Martha’s daughter showing up in the same cafeteria?
I told Jim the late Vic Stelly and state Sen. Ronnie Johns, both former State Farm agents, were friends of mine. Jim said he knew them both.
While writing this column, I remembered another Jim I used to see quite often at that same Piccadilly. He is former state Sen. Jim Fannin, who also served in the House.
“’Gentleman Jim’ gets it done” was the title of a column I wrote about Fannin in 2009. “Jim Fannin is a gentle giant,” I said. “If he tells you something you can take it to the bank. And when he says he’s done the best he can, you know there isn’t anyone around who has tried any harder.”
Fannin is just one of many fine people I have met while covering the Legislature off and on over the last 53 years. I can now add Jim Crane to the list.
As we left the Piccadilly, I told Jim I was going to say a prayer for his son that evening, and he said it would be much appreciated.
“His name is Jamie,” Jim said.
What a surprise that was. I told Jim my daughter was also named Jamie. Now, what are the chances of that happening?
The time with Crane was one of the most pleasant evenings I have spent in a long time. It’s amazing sometimes how these unusual and positive things all happen at one time. I felt especially good about life in general as I drove back to my hotel.