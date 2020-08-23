Americans aren't cooperating

Political polarization is creating an American public that is cynical and distrustful of government. Census takers can’t get residents to answer questions. A large segment of the population refuses to go along with coronavirus pandemic guidelines. And Democrats and Republicans at the state and national level are constantly fighting with one another.
The Associated Press said a census taker in Orlando, Fla., on her first day on the job had limited success in getting people to answer questions on the 2020 census. Residents at only two homes answered all the questions. Residents at two other homes wouldn’t give her the time of day, and the rest only answered some questions.
A California census taker said she knew the family at a couple of houses, but even then they didn’t want to be interviewed. However, she said they were happy to share neighborhood gossip.
The AP said people are wary of talking to strangers during a pandemic, which is understandable, and they don’t trust government. Neither of those explanations is a surprise.
Public and health officials are doing what they can to try and control the pandemic, but too many people aren’t cooperating. Some universities that had planned to have in-person classes have gone online because of the rising number of virus cases.
Students gathered in large crowds at special events and at fraternity and sorority functions, all without many students wearing facemasks. Others are crowding at beaches. Large street parties are taking place in some communities because bars are closed, and people want to get together and celebrate.
A 76-year-old who is running for East Baton Rouge Parish mayorpresident offered an explanation of why people don’t trust government. He said he really didn’t want the job. He told The Advocate he spent his $400 qualifying fee to send a message to the high-profile candidates in the race.
“I want people to understand that things need to change,” he said. “I’m not trying to be in that position when I turn 81. I don’t have enough Geritol. (But) this city, literally, is physically dying. And the people that run it don’t know how to run the multimillion-dollar business that it is.”
“I see government as a business,” he said. “A business taking taxes and delivering services, but the services are sorely lacking. We need to clean this city up…”
I am sure the current mayorpresident and members of the Metro Council would disagree, but you can bet there are thousands more in Baton Rouge who think he’s right on target. And Baton Rouge is just one of many cities facing trust issues.
Members of Congress are the highest profile example of the loss of trust in public officials. There is no longer a middle ground for compromise because moderate members are leaving Congress in large numbers.
Ask Democratic members what’s wrong with this country, and they will tell you in unified voices that President Donald Trump can’t handle the job. Ask Republicans, and they will tell you the Democrats are taking the country towards socialism.
The same thing is happening in Louisiana on the issue of mail-in voting. Republicans don’t trust it, and Democrats want to expand it. No one wants to give ground.
Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is doing what he thinks GOP legislators want in restricting mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said he opposes Ardoin’s voting plan because it forces citizens with health concerns to vote in person. The issue will apparently have to be decided in a federal court.
Debate last week in state House and Senate committees highlighted the major divide between the parties. LaPolitics Weekly reported that Ardoin was in tears while talking about “the once-upon-a-time nonpartisan nature of the Legislature and the amount of hate mail he has received from the left and right due to the plan.”
Ardoin said, “The toll this has all taken has been tremendous. I’m not shedding tears for me. I shed them for my state.”
State Rep. Barry Ivey of Central was the only Republican in a House committee who voted against Ardoin’s plan, and he attended the Senate committee meeting the next day.
“It is embarrassing a lot of the time to be part of this (legislative) process,” Ivey said. “Politics are a distraction. I have no time for them. I don’t know how much longer I will be able to stomach this job.”
Jeremy Alford in LaPolitics Weekly talked about the record 19 legislative elections held during the last term, “as lawmakers grew weary of the Capitol’s process and politics.” Alford said more special elections may be needed as additional legislators move on to other political jobs or simply give up.
Polarization (two sharply contrasting sets of opinions) is definitely retarding progress in this country and in this state, and there doesn’t seem to a quick or easy solution for the political deadlock.