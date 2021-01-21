60 years and still counting

Today marks the beginning of my 61st year with the American Press, and the past 60 years have been as memorable and satisfying as any years can get. I can’t remember many days when I wasn’t eager to get to work.
I spent a couple of years before Jan. 21, 1961, working part-time covering high school football games while teaching at Marion High School. When the chance for a fulltime reporting position opened up, I grabbed it right away.
I started my newspaper career writing obituaries, which is how I got my journalism education. The experienced colleagues I worked with at the American Press were my professors who trained me well. I had taught American history, government and English, and all three have been extremely beneficial in my writing career.
Beginners always get their first experiences covering local government and law enforcement agencies. Mine began with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Lake Charles Port Board.
That and other news coverage served me well, and I was promoted to city editor in 1965. The job involved planning and coverage of all local news. One of my greatest learning experiences came in 1967 when I attended the American Press Institute in New York City.
The two-week seminar with city editors from 29 other newspapers our size gave me new insight into how newspapers can better serve their communities. I came home with a folder full of story ideas and guidelines about how to be a better newspaperman.
I had always wanted to cover sessions of the Louisiana Legislature, so I struck out on my own in 1968. And although I wasn’t able to make every annual session, I covered as many as I could for the next 50 years.
Truman Stacey was the editor in my early years, and he wrote a weekly column on Sundays. Others filled in when he was on vacation, and I had my opportunities to take his place.
In 1975, I gave Stacey six suggestions about how I thought we could improve our editorial pages, and he rejected all but the last one. In No. 6, I said I could write a regular column and he could use it whenever he had a hole to fill on Sunday’s page.
“You can write a column,” Stacey said, “but let’s run it on Page 3.” That just happens to be one of the best pages in the newspaper, and I was delighted.
“People and Politics” was the name of those early columns, and they became a great way to cover a multitude of topics. I have written about members of my family, our pets, people I met or who made big news, personal experiences, notable politicians I met and covered, and major events from the past.
A collection of 100 of those columns was published in 2003 in a book titled, “Positively Beaming.” Brett Downer was editor at that time, and he wrote the foreword saying, “So What’s Jim Beam really like.”
Downer said, “Jim Beam writes columns in ways where it’s hard not to have an opinion about them. His columns evoke and provoke. He likes it that way.
“His simple conversational style prompts readers to continue the conversation. People who’ve never met him feel they know him, and they want to put in their two cents … They swear by, and swear at, what Jim Beam has to say…”
One of those who has probably done quite a bit of that “swearing at” is former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards. His unprecedented four terms in office gave me enough material to fill four or five books.
I have covered governors from the late Democrat John McKeithen to current Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. I supported Buddy Roemer when he first ran for governor, and I found the late Republican Gov. Mike Foster and the current Gov. Edwards to be two of the better chief executives in recent years.
The highlight of my national experience was that time in 1986 when I had lunch with President Ronald Reagan and other journalists at the White House. I said Reagan’s popularity was because of his movie background and his great communication skills. He reduced most problems to their simplest terms.
Ward “Buddy” Threatt, the news editor, and I became co-editors in 1982 when Stacey retired. Threatt died in 1992, and I served as editor until I retired from full-time work on Dec. 31, 1999. However, I have covered legislative sessions since then and continue to write columns and opinion editorials.
I know that the media has changed considerably in recent years, and it has lost some of its credibility. However, I still believe the desire to be as objective as possible is still the goal of a vast majority of journalists.
Thanks to family support, good health and a great organization I have worked with so long, I have never lost that desire to be first, accurate and always on top of the latest news. The American Press is under new ownership, and we believe some of the newspaper’s best days are still ahead.